Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray is poised to be handed his first start since making the move to Hotspur Way when the north Londoners aim to recover from their derby defeat to Arsenal by returning to winning ways against Coventry City on Wednesday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £65million from Bournemouth, but they are reeling after Ange Postecoglou's side missed out on claiming local bragging rights last weekend.

Gray was also among the fresh faces to join Tottenham as Leeds United were tempted into accepting a £30million bid a matter of weeks after falling short of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, and he has been waiting for an opportunity to make a lasting impression in his new surroundings.

Gray Preparing to Feature in Carabao Cup Tie

Teenager in contention to be included in line-up on Wednesday

Gray is in line to be involved in Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with Championship outfit Coventry later this week, according to GMS sources, and there is a serious possibility of him being included in the starting line-up as Postecoglou is poised to make some changes to the side that was beaten by Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has been limited to just 29 minutes of action since heading to Spurs, having made two appearances from the bench against Leicester City and Everton, but he was an unused substitute as the capital club suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Newcastle United and their fierce rivals.

GMS sources have been informed that Postecoglou sees potentially throwing Gray into the starting line-up as a low-risk strategy as he would be primed for a clash against Championship opposition, having featured at that level last season, and Tottenham want him to secure regular game time after being delighted at winning the race for his signature.

Archie Gray's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Leeds United 52 0 2 2 0 Leeds United Under-21 26 2 5 4 1 Leeds United Under-18 11 2 0 1 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 16/09/2024

The central midfielder, who penned a £75,000-per-week contract tying him down to Spurs until the summer of 2030 when he arrived from his boyhood club, featured predominantly at right-back last term and his versatility could play into his hands as he goes in search of a maiden start for his employers.

Gray's teammate Lucas Bergvall has been looking to use the remainder of the month as a launchpad for his Tottenham career, GMS sources recently revealed, and the Sweden international is expected to make a significant impact for the first time since joining when Postecoglou's charges aim to avoid an upset at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray made two appearances against Coventry City last season, but he was not on the winning side on either occasion as he was part of a Leeds United side which registered a 1-1 draw and suffered a 2-1 defeat

Postecoglou Not Planning Wholesale Changes

Tactician aware pressure has ramped up after Arsenal defeat

Although the likes of Gray and Bergvall are vying for a starting berth on Wednesday, GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou is not planning to make wholesale changes to his line-up as the defeat to Arsenal has resulted in him heading to Coventry with more pressure resting on his shoulders.

The Greek-Australian tactician led Spurs to Europa League qualification and 21 wins in all competitions during his first season at the helm, but his side have only accumulated four points from as many fixtures since the new Premier League campaign got underway last month and currently sit in the bottom half of the table.

GMS sources understand that the latest setback at the hands of Arsenal has resulted in Postecoglou's future being called into some doubt for the first time, and it has led to him not entertaining the possibility of overexperimenting with his squad as he aims to boost Tottenham's hopes of securing silverware by progressing in the Carabao Cup.

