Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury, with his expected return date drawing closer.

The Uruguay international has been on the sidelines since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during a defeat to Leicester City in February.

Bentancur has not been able to feature since Ange Postecoglou headed into the Spurs dugout.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou 'will be rubbing his hands' as Rodrigo Bentancur prepares to hand him a major boost at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs went into the international break sitting top of the Premier League, having failed to suffer a domestic defeat since the campaign got underway in August, and they may see Bentancur strengthen their options further in the coming weeks.

Latest news

Bentancur could make his long-awaited return from injury next month, according to Football Insider, after stepping up his recovery and eyeing a first appearance of the season.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who has entered the final three years of his £75,000-per-week contract at Tottenham, has reached the final stage of his rehabilitation period and is in line to be in contention for game time midway through November.

Aston Villa’s trip to north London on November 26 has been earmarked as the fixture where Bentancur could make his comeback, having been spotted getting involved in one-to-one drills and gym exercises at Hotspur Way.

The Uruguay international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Spurs’ 4-1 defeat to Leicester City in February, which resulted in him having to undergo surgery and being ruled out for up to nine months.

It came as a particularly cruel blow for Bentancur as he was enjoying his best season since joining Tottenham in a deal worth up to £21.5million from Serie A giants Juventus in January 2022.

The 26-year-old had found the back of the net six times and registered a further two assists in 26 outings, which means 2022/23 was the most prolific term throughout his career, and his spell on the treatment table proved to be costly as the capital club ended up missing out on qualifying for any European competitions thanks to their campaign petering out in his absence.

But Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou could take Bentancur’s game to another level as he is exactly what the Australian tactician wants in the middle of the park, while he has similar traits to iconic Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Rodrigo Bentancur's season-by-season record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2014/15 25 0 0 4 0 2015/16 19 1 0 1 0 2016/17 22 0 3 3 0 2017/18 27 0 0 5 0 2018/19 40 2 3 9 1 2019/20 43 1 8 12 1 2020/21 45 0 4 10 1 2021/22 44 0 7 7 0 2022/23 26 6 2 11 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Brown believes Postecoglou will be excited to be on the cusp of seeing Bentancur return to contention after his Tottenham side have already got the campaign off to a promising start.

But, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr impressing in the South American's absence, the respected journalist feels the former Boca Juniors man may have to bide his time before bagging a regular starting berth.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"There's a good range of complementary profiles in there, which I think all work well and nicely together. "It's not easy to see who Bentancur would immediately replace, but I'm pretty sure that Postecoglou will be rubbing his hands at the prospect of getting him back and having even more competition in that area to spur people on. "I'm pretty sure he will find a way back into that team at some point, but he might have to be patient for his chance when he is fit."

£30m Spurs star targeted by European giants

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may have entered the final months of his Tottenham career as, according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A title-chasers Juventus are refusing to give up in their pursuit ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Turin-based outfit sent scouts to watch the central midfielder - who has been restricted to just 212 minutes of action since Postecoglou headed into the dugout - in action for Denmark against Kazakhstan, but they are facing obstacles as Spurs value him at £30million and are unwilling to sanction a loan move, while Atletico Madrid are also among his admirers.

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a move away from the capital during the closing stages of the summer window, with Manchester United being offered the chance to open talks over a switch after Atletico Madrid saw a £30million deal collapse due to a failure to agree personal terms.

The 28-year-old also snubbed a transfer to Fulham, who lodged a £25million bid just hours before the deadline, while Galatasaray were unable to get their man when they headed to the negotiating table.

Tottenham will be open to offloading Hojbjerg midway through the season as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning his current employers are running out of time to cash in.