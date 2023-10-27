Highlights Destiny Udogie became one of the final signings during Fabio Paratici's spell as Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football.

The Italy international has become one of the first names on the team sheet since returning to north London following a loan spell at Udinese.

Udogie's run of starting every Premier League fixture this season is in danger of coming to an end against Crystal Palace on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie has transformed himself into one of the best signings made by Fabio Paratici after putting in some 'extremely impressive' performances at Hotspur Way, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Italian is 'exactly what Ange Postecoglou needed'.

Udogie was lured to north London ahead of Paratici being forced to resign as Spurs' managing director of football after losing an appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from the game for alleged false accounting while working behind the scenes at Juventus.

But the left-back has only just started to make his mark in a Tottenham shirt, having been sent back on loan to Udinese as part of the agreement which saw the Premier League side snap him up for £15million last year.

Udogie in race to prove fitness ahead of Palace clash

Tottenham will make a late decision on whether to risk Udogie against Crystal Palace on Friday, according to the Evening Standard, after he sustained muscle tightness during the victory over Fulham earlier this week.

The report suggests Spurs boss Postecoglou is assessing whether to keep the 20-year-old in the starting line-up, having initially been expected to recover in time for the trip to Selhurst Park after being forced to come off before the hour mark as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season last time out, or bring Ben Davies into the fray.

Udogie has been among Tottenham's star performers during the early stages of the campaign and made the left-back position his own, starting each of his side's first nine top flight fixtures as they adjust to the demands of Postecoglou following his summer appointment.

How Destiny Udogie ranks vs Tottenham Hotspur teammates in the Premier League this season Tackles 3rd Interceptions 3rd Clearances 3rd Assists =3rd All statistics according to WhoScored

His form resulted in being rewarded with a maiden call-up to the Italy squad during the international break earlier this month, which led to him picking up his first two caps in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

Udogie's agent, Ferdinando Guarino, recently revealed that his client is pleased with the impact he has made in a Tottenham shirt, having adapted to the rigours of the Premier League without any serious problems.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT the former Hellas Verona man is one to watch over the course of the campaign as he is 'in for a big season' under Postecoglou's tutelage in the capital.

Jones believes Udogie can already be classed as an astute signing from Paratici's reign as Tottenham's managing director of football, having shone since heading to Hotspur Way following the conclusion of his loan spell with Udinese in the summer.

The respected journalist feels the full-back coming into contention was perfectly timed as he fits the bill for what Postecoglou was looking for as he aimed to take Spurs to another level when he arrived in north London.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Udogie can be considered one of Paratici's finer pieces of work in his time at Spurs. I don't think I would throw him into the same bracket as Son Heung-min or James Maddison at this stage, in terms of importance at Tottenham, but he has certainly been extremely impressive. "They have obviously had to make some big decisions over the way that they've decided to sign Udogie and then track him and progress him to get to a stage where he would be good enough to come into this Tottenham line-up. "But I think the timing has worked out perfectly, with Postecoglou's arrival at the start of this season and bringing Udogie into the set-up. It's exactly what Postecoglou needed. I think, right now, everybody is benefitting from that transfer."

Spurs suffer blow in pursuit of £40k-a-week star

Tottenham could face a major setback in their hopes to acquire Tosin Adarabioyo during the January transfer window as, according to the Evening Standard, he has performed a U-turn and is willing to pen a new contract at Fulham.

The report suggests Spurs have been among the central defender's admirers, but he could be in line to secure more game time after being restricted to just one minute of action since the campaign got underway having changed his stance over heading to the negotiating table with the Cottagers.

Read more: Tottenham move for £13m star 'one to take seriously' at Hotspur Way

Tottenham were also interested in landing Adarabioyo ahead of the summer's September deadline, with a move to north London understood to be an appealing option after also holding discussions with Everton over a switch, but he remained at Craven Cottage.

Monaco were in the running for the 26-year-old's signature a matter of months ago as well, but the Ligue 1 side were left frustrated when their £8.5million bid was rejected.

Fulham have been eager to tie Adarabioyo down to fresh terms as his £40,000-per-week deal is due to expire next summer, meaning suitors outside of England can look to reach a pre-contract agreement at the turn of the year.