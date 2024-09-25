Tottenham Hotspur star Dominic Solanke is set to remain in the starting line-up when they face Qarabag in their Europa League opener on Thursday as boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate to give him a significant confidence boost during the early stages of his Hotspur Way career, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The striker became Spurs' most expensive acquisition of the summer when he completed a switch worth up to £65million from domestic rivals Bournemouth, and he has been set the task of playing a pivotal role as the north Londoners go in search of ending their lengthy trophy drought.

Solanke has already been forced to contend with an ankle injury since his arrival, resulting in him being restricted to just 330 minutes of action in all competitions, but he grabbed his first goal in a Tottenham shirt as his new employers came from behind to seal three points in their Premier League encounter with Brentford last weekend.

Solanke Poised to Feature in European Clash

Postecoglou sees encounter as opportunity to build on first goal

Postecoglou is leaning towards including Solanke in Tottenham's starting line-up to face reigning Azerbaijan Premier League champions Qarabag on Thursday, according to GMS sources, as the encounter has been earmarked as an ideal opportunity for him to build confidence and improve his goal tally for the season.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net 21 times for Bournemouth last season, which resulted in him moving onto Spurs' radar while the summer transfer window was open for business, and his boss is determined to ensure he reaches the same standards following a big-money switch to the capital.

With fellow frontman Richarlison still on the sidelines through injury, GMS sources have been informed that it would not come as a shock if Solanke is heavily involved as Tottenham look to get their European campaign off to a flying start, before being taken off early in the second half to keep him sharp and fit for the trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Dominic Solanke's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 1 0 0 0 2023/24 38 19 3 3 0 2022/23 33 6 7 2 0 2019/20 32 3 1 1 0 2018/19 10 0 1 0 0 2017/18 21 1 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 25/09/2024

The one-cap England international was handed a £90,000-per-week contract when he completed his move from Bournemouth last month, tying him down to the north Londoners until the summer of 2030, and there is an eagerness to get him firing on all cylinders to prove he was a shrewd addition to the squad.

Tottenham have no regrets over splashing the cash on Solanke, GMS sources recently revealed, and his maiden goal against Brentford came after there was already confidence behind the scenes that he would use the upcoming fixtures to rediscover the potent form he enjoyed last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has registered nine shots over the course of his first three Premier League outings of the campaign

Spurs Desperate to Improve Solanke's Output

Coaching staff want to build team structure around striker

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou has pinpointed Qarabag's visit to the capital as an ideal opportunity to build the team structure around Solanke in a bid to aid his output across the remainder of the campaign, while the Greek-Australian tactician is also keen to keep him at a good level after recovering from injury.

There was disappointment within the coaching staff over the way the former Liverpool man's teammates supported him in the narrow Carabao Cup third round win over Championship outfit Coventry City last week, with him being limited to just 24 touches before being replaced by Heung-min Son.

Postecoglou wants to avoid a similar situation further down the line, and GMS sources understand that it has led to him seeing the clash with Qarabag as a chance for Solanke to get his name on the scoresheet and improve relationships with other members of the squad when it would usually be seen as an opportunity to rest him.

