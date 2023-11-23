Highlights Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been tipped to turn around his fortunes like Manchester United's Harry Maguire after initially being frozen out by Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs man has been linked with a return to Sporting and other clubs as he approaches the final six months of his contract.

An injury to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's suspension has seen Dier move up the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier could enjoy a 'Harry Maguire-like turnaround' at Hotspur Way after he has been presented with an opportunity to reignite his career, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why it is 'important' for boss Ange Postecoglou to keep the defender among his options.

The £43million summer arrival of Micky van de Ven resulted in Dier falling further down the pecking order and seemingly having no future at Spurs, but the former Wolfsburg man was ruled out until the start of next year after sustaining a hamstring injury during the defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.

Cristian Romero is also serving a three-match ban after being sent off for the fourth time in his Tottenham career during the same fixture, resulting in Postecoglou being left with limited alternatives at the heart of his backline as he prepares for the return of domestic action.

Dier attracting interest from overseas amid doubts over future

Sporting are looking into the possibility of signing Dier as a free agent next summer, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Sport Witness, but will only attempt to strike a deal if it becomes clear that he is willing to take a pay cut.

The report suggests the Primeira Liga title-chasers are not willing to put a contract on the table worth more than £1.7million-a-year and are sensing an opportunity to pounce due to the England international's Spurs deal, which is worth £100,000-per-week, being due to tick into the final six months at the turn of the year.

In a major boost for Sporting, Dier has confirmed that he still sees the Portuguese giants as his 'home' after coming through the ranks at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, while it is understood that he is keen to allow his Tottenham agreement to reach its expiry date instead of agitating for a January move.

But the former Everton youngster may not be handed the opportunity to wait until the end of the season before assessing his options as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking to secure a fee for his services during the winter window instead of potentially seeing him walk away as a free agent.

Eric Dier's season-by-season Tottenham Hotspur record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2014/15 35 2 2 5 0 2015/16 51 4 2 10 0 2016/17 48 2 2 8 0 2017/18 47 0 3 6 0 2018/19 28 3 0 5 0 2019/20 30 0 2 6 0 2020/21 39 0 0 4 0 2021/22 40 0 0 1 0 2022/23 42 2 1 8 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sporting are not Dier's only admirers as former Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho is keen to seal a reunion and urged Roma to win the race for his signature as they look to revamp their squad, while teaming up with Harry Kane is also a possibility.

That is because Bayern Munich have set their sights on raiding the capital club once again, with the 29-year-old being among their mid-season targets, and he is expected to be seriously interested in joining the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Although respected reporter Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Dier is likely to be the subject of offers during the January transfer window, he refused to rule out the possibility of him remaining in north London after a move failed to come to fruition in the summer.

Having seen Dier make his first start of the season as Tottenham succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break, Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of the centre-half reviving his career in the absence of Romero and van de Ven.

The reputable journalist believes the ex-Sporting man is a key member of the dressing room and his mentality sets him apart from some teammates, meaning it is important to keep him on board instead of jumping at a potential fee in January.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I can see Eric Dier having a Harry Maguire turnaround if he wants it. I don't think it's beyond reason that it can happen this season. "I don't think he has got a long-term future at Tottenham but, for the sake of this season, Eric Dier can win people over enough to show that he can at least help them through moments of this season. "Although Dier is not going to be a first-choice player and is not going to be good enough to be part of Tottenham's starting XI because of the new expectations and levels that they are striving towards, I think it's important that you do have somebody like Dier because of the mentality he has got. He has got a very strong sense of worth."

Lo Celso wanted ahead of January window

Giovani Lo Celso has emerged as a loan target for Barcelona as they put plans in place for the winter transfer window, according to MailOnline, with head coach Xavi keen to sign a new midfielder following Gavi's season-ending injury.

The Argentina international has failed to work his way into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans since the tactician moved into the dugout during the summer, with him being restricted to just 83 minutes of action and his only start coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on August 29.

Read more: Tottenham could reportedly face points deduction over 2008 transfer

Tottenham forked out £27.2million when they made Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent in January 2020, but he has failed to live up to expectations and has spent spells out on loan after falling by the wayside in north London.

Spurs are likely to be open to cashing in on the creative midfielder at the turn of the year as he will move into the final 18 months of his £70,000-per-week contract at that stage, meaning they could seek further options instead of accepting a potential loan bid from Barcelona.