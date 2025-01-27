Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou finds himself under increasing scrutiny as the north Londoners' struggles in the Premier League show no signs of easing. A disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City has left Spurs languishing in 15th place, with the frustrations of fans spilling over into loud boos throughout the stadium.

Chairman Daniel Levy is also facing criticism, but it is often the manager who bears the brunt of such discontent. Postecoglou, appointed following his success at Celtic and his reputation for entertaining football, now finds himself the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next top flight chief to lose his job.

Despite moments of promise, the Greek-Australian tactician's tenure has been marred by mounting challenges that some believe may be beyond his capacity to resolve. The Premier League’s unforgiving nature has exposed weaknesses in Tottenham’s squad, strategy, and overall cohesion. With fans turning on Levy during recent matches, speculation grows over whether the chairman will act to quiet the unrest.

If Postecoglou’s time at Spurs comes to an early end, attention will inevitably shift to potential successors. Here are some of the leading candidates being discussed as possible replacements.

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has impressed this season, but prising him away from the south coast could prove difficult. Sources close to the club suggest the Spaniard could soon be offered a new contract, signalling the Cherries' intent to retain him amid interest from bigger sides.

However, with a talented squad featuring standout performers such as Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez, it’s understood that Bournemouth accept they cannot fend off all suitors indefinitely.

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna’s growing reputation at Ipswich Town has certainly caught Tottenham’s eye with John Barnes previously calling him "sensational". He said:

“The big task now will be making that translate to the Premier League and keeping Ipswich in the league. “Coming from League One to the Premier League shows how a football club can be run. His challenge now will be keeping them up, because McKenna has largely kept the same players who came from League One. “But whatever happens, McKenna has been sensational for Ipswich.”

Known for his tactical acumen, he is focused on keeping the Tractor Boys competitive this season and would find it hard to leave midway through their campaign.

Any approach for the former Manchester United first-team coach may require Spurs to wait until the summer, though his connections to the CAA Base agency - which also represents Postecoglou - could smooth the path for future negotiations.

Edin Terzic

Unattached

Edin Terzic’s success at Borussia Dortmund, including guiding them to a Champions League final, has not gone unnoticed. Recently, he was considered for the West Ham United job, and the German tactician is seen as a genuine option for Tottenham, offering the potential for long-term growth.

Mauricio Pochettino

United States

A return for Mauricio Pochettino would undoubtedly excite Tottenham fans, but is very unlikely. He has recently taken charge of the United States men’s national team and while a north London comeback remains a tantalising prospect, his current commitments make it improbable in the near term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham Hotspur to 160 wins from his 293 matches at the helm

Thomas Frank

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is known for fostering team unity and adaptability - traits that could serve Tottenham well during their current struggles. Frank has previously attracted interest from Manchester United, suggesting he might be open to a step up in terms of club size.

However, whether Tottenham can persuade him to make the relatively short move across London remains to be seen.

Marco Silva

Fulham

Fulham’s Marco Silva has demonstrated his ability to help a team exceed expectations in the Premier League. While Tottenham might view him as an ideal candidate, his contract includes an £8million release clause - an amount our sources believe chairman Levy will be reluctant to pay given his reputation for refusing to spend money when needed.

Ryan Mason

Tottenham Hotspur

This might not seem sexy, but if Postecoglou does depart Tottenham, assistant Ryan Mason is considered a strong candidate to take over in the interim. Mason enjoys respect within the Spurs dressing room and has previously stepped in as caretaker manager.

His familiarity with the squad and tactical insight could make him a stabilising presence during a transitional period. This will become more likely if they have to wait for a top choice.

Gareth Southgate

Unattached

Former England chief Gareth Southgate has been loosely linked to the Tottenham job, though sources suggest he is not currently eager to consider it.

Southgate’s potential availability remains speculative, but his inclusion on the list of candidates highlights Spurs' broad considerations for their next appointment.

Erik ten Hag

Unattached

Although unlikely to inspire confidence among Tottenham supporters, ex-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could emerge as a fall-back option if they ditch Postecoglou and everything else goes wrong.

The Dutchman has previously expressed interest in managing Spurs, but his reputation has waned in recent seasons, making him a divisive candidate at best.

As Tottenham’s season teeters on the edge, the decision to stick with Postecoglou or seek a new direction looms large. Levy’s response will shape not only the immediate future of the club, but also its relationship with an increasingly restless fanbase. For now, the search for answers continues, both on and off the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/01/2025