Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is threatening to raid Premier League rivals Bournemouth as Andoni Iraola has been earmarked as his first-choice option to head into the Hotspur Way dugout if Ange Postecoglou is sacked at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs backed the Greek-Australian tactician during the winter transfer window, with Mathys Tel proving to be a last-minute addition thanks to completing an initial loan switch which includes a £45million option to buy after successful negotiations were held with Bundesliga title-chasers Bayern Munich.

Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso also arrived at Tottenham midway through the campaign, but Tottenham have remained in the bottom half of the Premier League and Postecoglou was involved in a verbal altercation with supporters following the north Londoners' latest setback at the hands of Fulham last weekend.

Levy has identified Iraola as his top target to be appointed as Tottenham's next manager if Postecoglou is axed in the coming months, according to GMS sources, and contact has already been made despite Bournemouth planning to hold discussions over an improved contract on the south coast.

There have been suggestions that the Spaniard would be open to the possibility of heading into the Spurs hot-seat if the opportunity arises, leading to members of the capital club's hierarchy being confident that his head can be turned, but their domestic rivals will fight to keep him in his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is poised to hold face-to-face talks with Iraola to understand his goals, as first revealed on our Market Madness podcast, and there is intent to offer him more lucrative terms in an attempt to convince him to stay on board and fend off interest from Tottenham.

The 42-year-old was appointed as the Cherries' head coach in June 2023 and, having been described as 'incredible' by Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, his side are in the hunt for European qualification as well as FA Cup glory despite suffering the setback of a top flight defeat to Brentford at the Vitality Stadium last weekend.

Iraola has a release clause worth more than £5million written into his contract, GMS sources recently revealed, meaning that Tottenham will have an opportunity to leave Bournemouth helpless if they are unable to convince him to put pen-to-paper on a new deal in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andoni Iraola has won 122 of his 293 matches in management, while he has suffered 99 defeats along the way

Silva and Frank are Shortlisted as Alternatives

Both tacticians have release clauses written into contracts

GMS sources have been told that Fulham head coach Marco Silva and Brentford boss Thomas Frank have been shortlisted by Tottenham as other potential targets, with both having release clauses that can be triggered, but Postecoglou's position will only be reviewed at the end of the season as his bosses continue succession planning.

Although the former Celtic chief has blamed Spurs' underwhelming season on an injury crisis - and influential figures behind the scenes have acknowledged the amount of time key men have been on the sidelines for - it is not a given that he will be at the helm heading into next term despite the desire to make things work.

Postecoglou is under pressure to win the Europa League or somehow deliver qualification for a continental competition, GMS sources understand, but an upturn in form between now and the end of the campaign has been deemed important if he wants to keep his job and cannot clinch silverware.

