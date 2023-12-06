Highlights Giovani Lo Celso has been named in Tottenham Hotspur's starting line-up for the last two fixtures after initially appearing to be on the periphery.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes boss Ange Postecoglou has made the correct call in handing the Argentina international an opportunity to reignite his Spurs career.

Lo Celso is being courted by two European heavyweights ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso 'deserves his chance' in the starting line-up, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Argentina international is expected to remain in the forefront of boss Ange Postecoglou's plans at Hotspur Way.

Having been on the periphery for the majority of the campaign, the creative midfielder has put in goalscoring performances after being thrown into Spurs' first XI for the last two fixtures against Aston Villa and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

But, having waited since October 30, 2021 for a top flight start in a Tottenham shirt, there is speculation over whether Lo Celso could embark on a fresh challenge when the winter transfer window opens for business next month.

Lo Celso linked with European giants

Barcelona have set their sights on luring Lo Celso away from Tottenham in the coming weeks, according to Spanish sources, as the La Liga heavyweights' boss Xavi has identified him as the ideal option to give his midfield an attacking edge.

The report suggests that Postecoglou is open to offloading the 27-year-old, who has found the back of the net 10 times in 90 outings for Spurs, and that has led to Serie A title-chasers Juventus emerging as further admirers.

Tottenham are not in a strong negotiating position as Lo Celso is set to enter the final 18 months of his £70,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning his suitors are viewing the fast-approaching January window as an ideal opportunity to test his current employers' resolve.

But, despite reports that Postecoglou is willing to sanction the South American's departure, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Celtic tactician is impressed with how the Barcelona and Juventus target has adjusted to his methods after being handed more game time in recent weeks.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham in a £27.2million deal in January 2020, having spent the first half of the season on loan from Real Betis, and he put in an impressive display as the north Londoners grabbed a point against Manchester City last weekend.

Giovani Lo Celso's performance against Manchester City in numbers Pass accuracy percentage 100 Touches 52 Passes 40 Match rating 7.2 Ground duels won 3 Goals 1 All statistics according to Sofascore

Lo Celso returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the summer, having racked up seven goal contributions in 51 appearances as he spent the last two campaigns on loan with Spanish outfit Villarreal.

Brown is not shocked that Lo Celso has been handed an opportunity to reignite his Tottenham career despite fellow midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who became the capital club's record signing when he sealed a £63million switch from Lyon four years ago, being cast aside by Postecoglou.

The respected reporter is not expecting Spurs to cash in on the former Paris Saint-Germain man as he will continue securing opportunities to impress in the absence of James Maddison.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm not surprised that he has stuck around and is still getting in the team while Ndombele is not. I think he is going to have a really important role to play this season. "With James Maddison out, I think he is the only other player in the squad who gives them the kind of qualities that Maddison has. "I'm really pleased for him and I think he deserves his chance. They farmed him out on loan, but he is back now and competing. I think you'll see him continue to contribute over the next few weeks."

Tottenham mulling over Phillips move

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Kalvin Phillips' situation ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Manchester City, according to Football Insider, as Postecoglou is preparing to be without a host of midfielders next month.

The report suggests Spurs are looking to beat the likes of West Ham United to the England international - who has been limited to just 215 minutes of action this season - after Rodrigo Bentancur has been forced onto the treatment table with a long-term injury, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are preparing to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle United are providing Tottenham with further competition as the Magpies are planning to firm up their interest in Phillips after intermediaries have informed chief Eddie Howe that a temporary switch could be negotiated with Manchester City.

But a move overseas could be an alternative option as the 28-year-old looks to ensure he will be competing at Euro 2024 because Juventus are also exploring a loan deal which would see him compete in the Serie A title race.

Although Manchester City were not afraid to splash the cash on Phillips, with them forking out an initial £42million in order to tempt him away from boyhood club Leeds United last year, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.