Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is being made to contend with a significant selection headache ahead of clashes against Galatasaray and Ipswich Town as Richarlison's injury setback could force the tactician into rethinking plans to utilise Heung-min Son at Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs returned to winning ways as they sealed a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, with Dominic Solanke grabbing a brace in the Premier League contest to take his tally to five goals since joining from Bournemouth in the summer, the three points came at a cost.

Postecoglou conceded that Richarlison sustained a hamstring problem after coming on as a substitute in the encounter, resulting in him having to be withdrawn, and Tottenham have been left sweating over whether he will be able to make a full recovery ahead of the fast-approaching international break.

Richarlison Blow May be Major Spurs Setback

Capital club poised to make further checks after being forced off

Tottenham are fearful that Richarlison's injury could be a major setback at a time when Son and Timo Werner's minutes are being carefully managed as they aim to shake off issues of their own, according to GMS sources, resulting in Postecoglou being left with a dilemma as he plans for this week's encounters with Galatasaray and Ipswich.

The Brazil international, who has been on Spurs' books since completing a £60million switch from Premier League rivals Everton in July 2022, is in danger of being unable to compete in the contests after suffering the injury while claiming an assist during the win over Aston Villa last time out.

GMS sources have been informed that further checks need to be made on Richarlison, Son and Werner to work out whether any of them are in a position to start the Europa League meeting with Turkish giants Galatasaray, while Mikey Moore could be handed a route back into the line-up if Postecoglou wants to take a cautious approach.

Richarlison's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Heung-min Son and Timo Werner Richarlison Heung-min Son Timo Werner Pass completion percentage 66.7 82.7 66.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 33.3 14.3 0.00 Passes into the final third 5.71 1.90 0.37 Shots 1.43 2.07 1.85 Crosses 1.43 1.90 4.81 Tackles 1.43 0.34 0.74 Statistics correct as of 04/11/2024

Spurs will make the trip to Rams Park on Thursday looking to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in continental action this season, having scored six goals and conceded just two when they have overcome Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar, but injuries are proving to be a problem as preparations are made.

Although Werner got his name on the scoresheet during the Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City last week, GMS sources have learned that he is not fully fit and he remained an unused substitute against Aston Villa as the decision was made for Postecoglou to take precautionary measures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison, Heung-min Son and Timo Werner earn a combined total of £445,000-per-week at Tottenham Hotspur

Postecoglou Eager to Manage Son Carefully

Tactician does not want to risk another spell on sidelines

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou has been planning to carefully manage Son's minutes on the pitch as he is desperate for his captain not to suffer any setbacks when he is viewed as having the capacity to dictate what Tottenham are capable of achieving this season.

The South Korea international has been limited to just eight starts in all competitions since the campaign got underway in August, thanks to sustaining hamstring and thigh issues, and concerns that he could aggravate recent problems resulted in the decision being made to substitute him before the hour mark against Aston Villa.

Postecoglou has been keen to ease Son back into the fray as he does not want to consider the possibility of being without his talisman for key fixtures, GMS sources understand, and Tottenham want him to build rhythm as well as consistency to allow him to have a significant impact in the coming weeks.

Spurs' preference was for the 32-year-old to have a full week to prepare for the Premier League meeting with Ipswich - which he is poised to start - and miss the trip to Galatasaray as he aims to return to full fitness, but Richarlison's injury could force the north Londoners to go in an alternative direction.

Son was recently ranked as the eighth-best winger in the world by GMS, and Greek-Australian tactician Postecoglou is aware that another injury setback involving the former Bayer Leverkusen talisman has the potential to derail Tottenham's hopes of ending their lengthy wait for silverware.

