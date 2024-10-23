Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison is on track to be handed an opportunity to kickstart his season when AZ Alkmaar head to north London for a Europa League clash on Thursday as boss Ange Postecoglou is poised to include the Hotspur Way favourite in the starting line-up, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The striker came off the bench as Spurs returned to winning ways when they sealed a 4-1 victory over capital rivals West Ham United last weekend, but he has been limited to just 34 minutes of action in all competitions this term due to being forced onto the sidelines for a sustained period through injury.

Although Dominic Solanke's £65million arrival from Premier League rivals Bournemouth during the summer transfer window has also resulted in Richarlison having fresh competition in the attacking third of the pitch, he is on course to be involved from the start against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Richarlison Preparing to Start European Clash

Brazil international tasked with maintaining fitness after injury

Richarlison is set to be handed a starting berth in Tottenham's continental encounter with AZ Alkmaar after Postecoglou has been toying with the idea of giving him more minutes on the pitch following his recovery from injury, according to GMS sources, and it could prove to be a significant opportunity to kickstart his season.

There was plenty of speculation over the Brazil international's future during the summer transfer window, with Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal among the sides understood to be interested in luring him away from north London, but he is eager to make an impact in his current surroundings after remaining on board.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are keen for Richarlison to maintain his fitness and improve his form to make Postecoglou's side even more potent and put Solanke under additional pressure as he bids to remain one of the first names on the team sheet following his switch from Bournemouth in August.

Richarlison's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Dominic Solanke Richarlison Dominic Solanke Shots 2.77 2.52 Shot-creating actions 2.73 2.32 Shots on target 0.94 0.86 Key passes 0.91 0.99 Goals 0.33 0.30 Assists 0.13 0.14 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

The 27-year-old, who is on a contract worth £130,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, is preparing to have the chance to put AZ Alkmaar to the sword as Spurs look to build on triumphs over Qarabag and Ferencvaros during the early stages of their Europa League campaign.

There is ongoing uncertainty over how Richarlison will fit into Postecoglou's current tactical system if he is given the nod to start the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, GMS sources have learned, but there is an awareness that he needs to be handed game time in order to improve his match sharpness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has found the back of the net 60 times over the course of 231 Premier League appearances, while he has registered a further 24 assists along the way

Spurs Eager for Richarlison to Improve Value

North Londoners could consider selling striker next year

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are desperate for Richarlison to become more potent in front of goal in a bid to restore his market value as he has been pinpointed as an asset who could be offloaded for a considerable fee if it is decided that it is the right time to cash in at the end of the season.

Spurs forked out £60million when they tempted Everton into selling the former Fluminense and Watford talisman in July 2022, but key decision-makers behind the scenes have come to terms with the fact that they will struggle to recoup the entirety of that fee if he does not find the back of the net regularly.

Tottenham are adamant that Richarlison will increase his value if he succeeds in maintaining his fitness and becomes more of a threat in the final third of the pitch, GMS sources understand, while he is still being viewed as a potentially key option as Postecoglou aims to end the capital club's lengthy wait for silverware.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs have been keen to carefully manage the Olympic gold medallist's reintegration into the squad following his injury due to being determined to protect his value ahead of potentially putting him on the market when the campaign reaches its climax in May.

