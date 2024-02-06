Highlights Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has already set his sights on activating the permanent option written into the deal which took Timo Werner to north London from RB Leipzig last month.

Spurs saw off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Aston Villa for the Germany international.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes Werner is under pressure to prove his worth after struggling to make a positive impact in a Chelsea shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner 'has got a lot to prove' after struggling to rediscover his best form at Hotspur Way, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why the January arrival is at serious risk of being dropped from the starting line-up.

Having guided Spurs into contention for a place in next season's Champions League despite being forced to contend with losing talismanic striker Harry Kane in a £100million deal to Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the campaign got underway, boss Ange Postecoglou was backed by chairman Daniel Levy during the winter transfer window.

The former Celtic chief bolstered his backline by sealing the £26.7million arrival of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, following lengthy negotiations, while Werner also headed to north London to offer an alternative option in the final third of the pitch.

Postecoglou keen to take advantage of permanent option in Werner deal

Tottenham have already decided that they want to exercise the permanent option written into Werner's loan agreement, according to Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, as Postecoglou is not interested in finding short-term solutions.

The respected journalist suggests that the Greek-Australian tactician - who has won 14 of his first 26 fixtures at the helm - was only in the market for players who are invested in the system he has implemented in the capital, resulting in it becoming increasingly likely that the Germany international will remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season.

Tottenham have an option to secure Werner's services on a permanent basis for £15million, having reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig during the early weeks of the winter window, and he has become one of the highest earners on the club's books after it was negotiated for the Lilywhites to cover the entirety of his salary package for the rest of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's highest earners Heung-min Son £190,000-per-week James Maddison £170,000-per-week Timo Werner £165,000-per-week Cristian Romero £165,000-per-week Dejan Kulusevski £110,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 6/2/2024

Although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the striker was eager to return to the Premier League after holding positive conversations with Postecoglou, Spurs had to fight off competition from domestic rivals for his signature when it became clear that a move away from Leipzig was on the cards.

It is understood that Manchester United expressed an interest in landing Werner after they were alerted to the fact that he was unhappy with his lack of game time in the Bundesliga, while Aston Villa also eyed a loan agreement as they went in search of cover for Ollie Watkins, but Tottenham moved into pole position and wasted no time in wrapping up a deal.

The clamour for the 27-year-old came despite his struggled during a previous spell in English football, with him only finding the back of the net 23 times in 89 appearances for Chelsea, and he ended up returning to his homeland when Leipzig forked out £25.3million in August 2022.

Paul Brown - Werner needs to prove his worth after failing at Chelsea

Brown believes that Werner is under pressure to deliver the goods in the Premier League after failing to show his worth during a testing period on Chelsea's books, but he has struggled to make an instant impact in a Tottenham shirt and has gone without a goal in his first four outings.

The reputable reporter has warned that the former Stuttgart marksman is at risk of being dropped from the starting line-up when captain Heung-min Son returns from the Asian Cup as Richarlison is enjoying a rich vein of form and James Maddison is back in action following a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Werner has been a little bit quiet, for me, so far. He has got a lot to prove, coming back to the Premier League, after getting ridiculed quite badly at Chelsea for his time there and some of the misses when he was playing up front. "His role at Spurs seems to be mainly to play off the left of the striker. I don't think he is going to get many games as a centre-forward. I think that is the position that Heung-min Son will occupy when he is around and fit, so Werner has got a job on his hands to make sure he stays in this team. "Richarlison is playing well, along with Son. James Maddison is back, so there is big competition for places in that forward line. I think he has got a lot to prove and needs to start showing it."

Tottenham considered late move for Kimmich

Tottenham mulled over whether to head to the negotiating table for Joshua Kimmich during the final days of the winter window, according to Football Insider, and were buoyed by the fact that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were open to sanctioning his exit despite him remaining one of the first names on the team sheet.

The report suggests that Spurs turned their attentions towards the defensive midfielder, who is valued by his current employers at up to £60million after he has racked up 141 goal contributions over the course of 370 appearances, having come to terms with the fact that a deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher would be too expensive.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham being in the conversation to land Kimmich emphasises how far they have come under Postecoglou's stewardship, but he warned that Manchester City will be ahead of the north Londoners in the race for an agreement.

The Sky Blues are contemplating whether to submit a formal offer in the summer, having been heavily linked with the Germany international's services last month, and chief Pep Guardiola is eager to seal a reunion after also working with him during his Allianz Arena reign.

It has emerged that Barcelona have earmarked Kimmich as a target as they prepare to enter a new era following head coach Xavi's summer exit, while Premier League title-chasers Liverpool are another club in the hunt for an agreement despite Jurgen Klopp being set to walk away from the Anfield dugout.