Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner is in the frame to return to the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Manchester City despite boss Ange Postecoglou leaning towards offloading him at the end of the season instead of taking advantage of keeping him at Hotspur Way on a permanent basis, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having not been afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke becoming the north Londoners' club-record signing thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, Spurs are heading into the contest against the Sky Blues looking to aid their push to end a long-term wait for silverware.

But Tottenham are preparing for the meeting with Manchester City after a setback at the hands of Crystal Palace, who notched their first win of the domestic campaign after initially equalling their worst start to a Premier League season, and Postecoglou is poised to make alterations to his side.

Postecoglou Keen to Give Werner Opportunity

Spurs preparing to face Manchester City in Carabao Cup

Postecoglou is keen to hand Werner an opportunity to impress from the start as Tottenham aim to overcome Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, according to GMS sources, despite it appearing increasingly likely that his long-term future lies away from the north Londoners.

Having made a quickfire return to the capital after spending the second half of last season on loan with Spurs, thanks to a fresh loan agreement which includes a buy option worth close to £9million being agreed with RB Leipzig in the summer, the Germany international has been forced to contend with restricted game time.

But GMS sources have been informed that Werner is on course to regain a starting berth when Manchester City visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with him on track to profit after captain Heung-min Son and fellow winger Wilson Odobert have been ruled out of the contest through injury.

Timo Werner's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to the 2023/24 campaign 2024/25 2023/24 Shots 1.85 3.22 Shots on target 1.11 0.78 Key passes 0.74 1.67 Assists 0.37 0.33 Expected goals 0.30 0.41 Goals 0.00 0.22 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

The 28-year-old Champions League winner is preparing to face Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues having been limited to just 445 minutes of action in all competitions this season, while one of his five starts came when Spurs sealed a late comeback victory over Championship outfit Coventry City in the last round of the competition.

Although Werner is on track to be deployed on the left flank, it is a shock twist as GMS sources recently revealed that he is in line to return to parent club Leipzig instead of his move being made permanent at the end of the season as Tottenham are actively scouting alternative options after Postecoglou has gone in search of adding further firepower.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner only made nine passes when he played the final 28 minutes after coming on as a substitute during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend

Moore to Miss Out on Third Consecutive Start

Teenager could be rested after breaking into first-team picture

GMS sources have been told that there are doubts over whether academy graduate Mikey Moore will be handed the chance to make a third consecutive start for Tottenham even though he built on an eye-catching performance against AZ Alkmaar when they headed to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The teenager was compared to Neymar by teammate James Maddison after making a telling impact as Spurs maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Europa League earlier this month, but Postecoglou is desperate to ensure that he is not under too much pressure at this early stage of his career.

Moore's absence from the starting line-up will play into Werner's hands, particularly with Son and Odobert not being available for the Manchester City encounter, and GMS sources understand that there is determination to progress as the Carabao Cup is being viewed as one of Tottenham's best chances to clinch silverware.

Even though there are significant doubts over whether the former Chelsea man will still be in north London beyond the end of the season, having racked up six goal contributions over the course of his two spells on Spurs' books, he is preparing to get the nod as Postecoglou is unlikely to take major risks when selecting who to bring into the fray.

