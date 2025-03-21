It was never going to be straightforward for Ange Postecoglou to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur, and this international break is a chance for him to draw up a plan that saves his job.

A man who craves respect, who has fought his way up through coaching pathways that many football figures still seem to look down upon, is staring down the barrel of an end-of-season review.

It feels like his future will hinge on winning the Europa League at this point. But even then, Spurs’ decision-makers have to be sure it would be the right decision to move ahead with him.

Postecoglou May Even Face Sack with Trophy

Unconvincing performances and results leading to uncertainty

When it comes to Postecoglou's future at Tottenham, this is not just about results - though 15 defeats so far and the very real prospect of finishing with 20 Premier League losses by the end of the season is pretty damning. It is also about perception, belief and whether Spurs truly see him as the man to take them forward.

Fulham’s relegation in 2021 came with 20 losses. Burnley were beaten 17 times when they went down in 2022. Of course, the north Londoners are not in a relegation battle, but those numbers paint a grim picture of how this season might be remembered if he fails to win more games in the end-of-season run-in.

The reaction to the meek surrender at Craven Cottage was telling last weekend. It was not just another bad day at the office, it felt like a reflection of everything that is wrong - especially when Postecoglou then got caught up in a confrontation with a supporter. It is not the first time his emotions have spilled over.

This all feeds into the uncertainty surrounding his future. The Europa League might be his saving grace, but there is a growing feeling that even that might not be enough if he wins it. Not if Tottenham limp to the trophy in a manner that fails to convince, anyway. And not if performances remain erratic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has guided Tottenham Hotspur to 42 wins from his 87 matches in charge

Eventual Pochettino Return Seems Inevitable

It is also interesting that while Postecoglou’s situation is spiralling, Mauricio Pochettino is hiding in plain sight. There is talk of Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva being potential candidates for the job, but the idea of Pochettino returning to Spurs has lingered ever since he left. It has never truly gone away.

The "world-class" coach remains friendly with chairman Daniel Levy, and the truth is that their contact never really stopped. Sources have long suggested that bridges were never fully burned. In hindsight, many believe he should have taken a short break back then and returned straight back to Tottenham. Instead, he was tempted elsewhere in club football, and now he is leading the US Men’s National Team.

The timing for a return would be problematic. Pochettino has been entrusted with leading the USMNT into a home World Cup - but results have not been great. He is having a tough time himself, in fact, and a late 1-0 defeat to Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final on Thursday night was another blow.

The encounter took place in front of tens of thousands of empty seats in Los Angeles and lacked the energy and desire that should be building under his leadership. The team lacks identity and the project is yet to capture the public’s imagination. Would he walk away from that responsibility already? It’s difficult to see. But eventually? That Spurs reunion feels inevitable.

Pochettino’s job is to build momentum towards a World Cup on home soil but this weekend, as he faces a third-placed play-off against Canada, there is growing concern across the Atlantic as to whether this job suits him.

Pochettino has not been shy to talk about returning to Tottenham when asked about the prospect - and we might yet see such speculation grow.

