Resurgent Tottenham Hotspur will be quietly confident as they prepare to host Premier League leaders Liverpool in a potentially thrilling encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou and his players have bounced back from the fierce criticism they faced last month to win their last two fixtures. They thrashed Southampton 5-0 away in the Premier League last weekend – racing into a sensational 5-0 half-time lead – and then followed up with their dramatically impressive 4-3 home EFL quarter-final victory over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Are those two wins enough to suggest that Tottenham might win or draw against the Premier League leaders this weekend? Some will believe so, but we are less sure.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Tottenham Hotspur 3.75 11/4 +275 Draw 3.8 14/5 +280 Liverpool 1.91 10/11 -110

For all the increased confidence we are likely to see in the home ranks here, their underlying stats remain a concern. Tottenham have a poor record in the Premier League this season when priced up as underdogs, as they are here: they’ve lost five of seven such matches.

There’s little for Tottenham to cheer when looking at the related stats on the visitors, either: as favourites, Liverpool have won 20 of 23 matches (W20-D2-L1) in all competitions this season. And Tottenham’s five-game Premier League home form is deeply moderate (W2-D1-L2).

For those that like to take head-to-head stats into account before making their selections, the figures make sorry reading for Spurs fans: Tottenham have lost nearly two-thirds of their last 24 meetings home and away against Liverpool in the Premier League (W3-D6-L15).

Best Bet

Considering all of the above, the price of 3.75 (11/4) on a Tottenham win – a price that might, at first glance, look too big, given their last two showings – makes more sense. Liverpool are 1.91 (10/11) to claim all three points, while the Draw is 3.8 (14/5).

We see no value in any of these prices. But our main advice would be: do not get carried away supporting the hosts this weekend just because they appear to have found some semblance of form over the past seven days. This is the type of match where Tottenham have generally struggled this season, and where Liverpool usually excel.

We Predict Plenty of Goals

The market expects this to be a high-scoring encounter, and we fully understand why. Anyone that watched Tottenham’s 4-3 midweek home win over Manchester United will have gained a clear idea of the hosts’ strengths and weaknesses.

Going forward, at times Tottenham are a match for virtually any side in the country. Defensively, however, they remain prone to making mistakes, leaving too much space for their opponents, and conceding plenty of chances and goals.

Their recent goals tallies bear this out: three of Tottenham’s last four matches in all competitions, and five of their last eight in all competitions, have featured four or more goals. Given that only 11 of their 25 (44 percent) games in all competitions across the season have featured four or more goals, it is clear that their goals-per-game count is increasing, not decreasing.

Liverpool look well-equipped to contribute to a high-scoring game, too. Only four of their 15 Premier League have featured four goals or more, but three of their four games that have featured four or more goals have been away from home (from a total of seven matches played away from home).

Like Tottenham’s, Liverpool’s recent games have been high-scoring: two of their last four in all competitions, and six of their last 12 in all competitions since the end of October, have featured four or more goals.

Best Bet

Over 2.5 Goals is available at a best-priced 1.44 (4/9). That will be too skinny to attract interest from many observers, but the short odds are justified: 20 of Tottenham and Liverpool’s combined 31 (65 percent) Premier League games this season have featured three or more goals. The same applies to a combined total of 11 of the 16 (73 percent) relevant home and away fixtures (i.e. Tottenham’s home games, and Liverpool’s away games).

For those looking for bigger odds, Over 3.5 Goals is the selection to focus on. Here, as well as the general recent increase in the number of goals-per-game in fixtures involving these two sides, the relevant home and away stats are in your favour as well: five of Tottenham’s eight home matches and three of Liverpool’s seven away matches (53 percent of the combined games) have had four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 3.5 Goals (2.00)

Expect Plenty of Corners

Owing to the expectation that the game will be high-scoring, several other selections we would have liked to consider for this game are too short to be realistic picks (e.g. ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is currently available at a best-priced 1.4 or 2/5, holding little appeal).

Instead, we feel the Corners markets may be an area worth focusing on. Based on the stats so far this season, both teams will be confident of winning more corners than their opponents: Tottenham have achieved such an outcome in six of their eight home games so far, while Liverpool have done so in six of their seven away fixtures.

Even more interesting, however, is the total number óf corners that have occurred in the relevant home and away games featuring these two teams. Tottenham’s eight home matches have produced a total of 118 corners (an average of 14.75 per game), while Liverpool’s seven away matches have produced a total of 70 corners (an average of 10 per game). Combine the two teams' figures across the 15 matches in question, and the average number of corners per game is 12.53.

Best Bet

Over 12 in the Total Corners market is available at 2.1 (11/10). Given the average number of corners per game that relevant home and away games involving these two sides have produced this season, these odds are just about worth taking.

Top selection – Over 12 in the Total Corners market (2.1)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 20/12/2024