Highlights Tottenham's priority is to sign Radu Dragusin, but they are also considering bringing in an attacker and addressing the midfield later in the month.

The club's preference now is to find a wide forward rather than a straight No 9 to potentially replace Harry Kane.

Spurs could explore a deal for Serhou Guirassy in the summer if he's still at Stuttgart.

While Tottenham focus on negotiating a deal to sign defender Radu Dragusin over the coming days, it is worth contemplating what comes next.

Defence has undoubtedly been the priority area to fix for this window but there is a strong chance they sign an attacker - and midfield will become a talking point later in the month.

When we consider the type of player Tottenham will recruit in attack it is worth realising the preference is to find a wide forward.

There is still a lingering expectation among some fans that Harry Kane might be replaced but with Richarlison doing well at the moment it is expected Tottenham will not sign someone that is a straight up No 9.

Heung-Min Son will be missing from here as he is taking part in the Asian Cup and Spurs have had to deal with the disappointment of seeing Alejo Veliz leave the pitch in tears against Bournemouth.

Related Tottenham are 'cautiously optimistic' about signing Radu Dragusin Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, but the deal still has some way to go until completion.

Postecoglou has now ruled the youngster out for a couple of months and this upcoming spell - which would have been a great chance to assert his influence on the team - could pass him by.

Interestingly it coincides with the return of Dane Scarlett, who has had a loan spell at Ipswich Town cut short. Some figures around Tottenham wonder if this could become an unexpected chance for him to completely turn around his fortunes, having had a tough time of things during that spell away and not starting a single Championship game.

Tottenham have clear plan to add to their frontline

First things first, Manor Solomon is edging closer to a return so that could be helpful - but Tottenham are still expected to sign a wide attacking player. Preferably one with good versatility.

Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus has been scouted and the club have good reports of what he would bring to the side. Juve are hoping to hear back soon of any firm interest as they want to sell him as soon as possible so that they can reinvest in the squad.

Former Celtic star Jota, a player Postecoglou knows well, has been consistently linked in recent months and should not be discounted as a target. He has not settled into Saudi Arabian life as well as hoped and it is suggested a transfer may well be on the cards.

Related Tottenham sources say they have 'no interest' in signing Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who could be the answer to replacing Harry Kane.

In terms of a big name to look out for, it is understood Raphinha of Barcelona has been pushed in Tottenham’s direction but they did not take the bait.

A similar situation could crop up very soon with Donyell Malen, who may exit Borussia Dortmund on the back of their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. Malen is an adaptable forward, though it is felt one of the problems with him at Dortmund this term has been that he has preferred to tuck inside rather than play wide.

Nervetheless, intermediaries are touting him around for a spell in the Premier League and Spurs are expected to be targeted as part of that.

Postecoglou is also looking at a deal for Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart has been looked at and is someone I described as "unbelievable" previously on the Ranks FC podcast. While he is enticing due to a £15million release clause, he is much more of a centre-forward than a wide player so may not fit the bill for right now. Spurs might try to sign him in the summer if he is still available.

In terms of the midfield, Conor Gallagher of Chelsea is the man taking up all the column inches in terms of speculation.

There is no progress at all on this at the moment between the clubs but if the player does not sign a new contract soon then Spurs might well try their luck.

How Serhou Guirassy compares to Tottenham's attackers League appearances League goals Serhou Guirassy 14 17 Son Heung-Min 20 12 Richarlison 17 6 Dejan Kulusevski 19 5 All statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 04/01/24)

It is surprising to recruiters at Tottenham that Chelsea’s owners seem genuinely open to selling him. Stylistically, he is seen as a good fit for Postecoglou’s vision and they believe his character seems right too.

It probably doesn’t help that Gallagher’s family are die-hard Chelsea fans and the player and his manager Mauricio Pochettino want him to stay.

But if Chelsea are in such fear of FFP regulations that they need to bring in £50-60million to smooth their position, this might yet become realistic.

Tottenham signing a midfielder in January is not essential

The need for Spurs to sign a midfielder is possibly being overplayed a little.

There is a feeling inside the club that the absence of Pape Matar Saar and Yves Bissouma for the Africa Cup of Nations is not a complete disaster and that they could get through that period without bringing in a player to deal with - ulitimately - just a few games.

James Maddison is on the comeback trail and should be included in the squad by the time they play Brentford at the end of the month. And there is a feeling that with a reborn Giovani Lo Celso and returning Rodrigo Bentancur that it probably is not worth too much stress.

The situation around Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could mean Spurs need to find a replacement, so that will certainly be addressed with him soon.

But overall Tottenham are in a good place right now and believe their strategy of slowly upgrading this squad is the right choice - so that they can then become a little more aggressive when we get to the summer.