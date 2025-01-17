Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made shock contact with Manchester United over the signing of winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to Football Transfers.

With the Premier League now beyond its half-way point, it is safe to say that, at least in the league, it has been an underwhelming season for Tottenham. The side, managed by Ange Postecoglou, sit 14th in the league after 21 games, having won just seven of those matches.

Spurs have been ravaged by injury problems, particularly in defence, as has been evident by the club deploying Archie Gray and Djed Spence, a midfielder and a full-back respectively, as a centre-back pairing.

They have been making moves to ensure there is further cover for positions that need it, such as their acquisition of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, bought to provide competition for Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster in the Tottenham goal. If reports are to be believed, then they are also targeting reinforcements further up the pitch.

Promising winger has seen his stock rise in recent years

Football Transfers have reported that Spurs have lodged a “concrete enquiry” to Manchester United regarding the availability of Garnacho. The winger has racked up 12 goal contributions in 29 appearances so far this season and is widely regarded as a promising young winger.

Man United signed Garnacho as a youth player in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for under £1 million. After two years within their academy, Garnacho debuted for the club in 2022 and has since gone on to appear in over 100 games for the Red Devils across all competitions and is capable of playing across the forward line.

The club sacked former manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season after a dismal start to the campaign, replacing him with then-Sporting manager Ruben Amorim. Though he has endured something of a slow start, Amorim has shown signs that he may strike more of a tune with the players at his disposal than ten Hag, certainly towards the end of his reign, could manage.

Man United Open to Garnacho Sale

Red Devils willing to sell stars if right offer arrives

Much has been said of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership, despite his reign still being in its infancy. INEOS have looked to reduce the large amounts of money that the Red Devils had been used to under the Glazers and their transfer policy is no different.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho are players that Man United would consider selling according to Football Transfers. As all three came through their youth set-up, a sale would represent pure profit, something that the club would be keen to make.

Garnacho, while still featuring under Amorim, has not been an undroppable starter in the early days of the Portuguese’s tenure as manager, so perhaps it is feasible that he could move away from Old Trafford, were the Red Devils to receive a bid that they deemed acceptable.

