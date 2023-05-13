Tottenham Hotspur fans could end up feeling underwhelmed by their next managerial appointment, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for fans at Hotspur Way as they go another campaign without winning a trophy.

Over the last few years, Daniel Levy has employed Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, and Mauricio Pochettino, amongst others, with no manager able to win a major trophy with the north London club.

Clearly, the issues run deeper than management, and something has to change at Spurs.

Some of the high profile managers who have taken charge at Hotspur Way simply haven't worked, so it could be time for a younger, up-and-coming coach to be appointed as part of a rebuild.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Kane's future could complicate Spurs' managerial search, with potential candidates likely to want to know whether the England international will be at the club next season.

It's completely understandable considering how influential Kane is on this team, but selling him could give Spurs the chance to reset and invest in multiple different areas of the pitch, rather than relying too heavily on one player.

What has Brown said about Spurs?

Brown has suggested that Spurs fans could be underwhelmed by whoever is appointed next, due to some of the names who have been in the hot seat over the last few years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have a feeling that whoever ends up at Tottenham is going to feel like an underwhelming appointment to the fans, because they've been through several, high-profile, big-name managers now. I actually think if they find the right candidate, which is not easy, it might be the right way to go."

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

A report from The Telegraph has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is the front-runner for the Spurs job, but it does suggest that it could cost them up to £10m.

Elsewhere, ESPN have reported that Arne Slot is being considered for the role after an impressive season with Feyenoord.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was linked with the job, with Football Insider suggesting that the club have held talks with the Belgian manager.

However, Kompany has now signed an extension at Turf Moor after winning the Championship.

As Brown mentioned, some of the names linked could be slightly underwhelming, but it might be the best route to go down for Spurs.