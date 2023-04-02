Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Mauricio Pochettino would need 'reassurances' over finance to consider returning to North London, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old is among several high-profile coaches to be linked to the vacancy following the news that Antonio Conte had left the club by mutual consent earlier this week.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - managerial vacancy

Sky Sport Italy have recently reported that Pochettino is in the running for the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy, with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane also said to be contenders to replace the departed Conte.

Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini is currently in charge of the Lilywhites until the end of the season and is expected to remain in post for the rest of 2022/23.

The Telegraph also claimed that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi are candidates for the role. At the same time, there is opposition within the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy surrounding the reappointment of Pochettino despite his positive rapport with Daniel Levy.

Next up for managerless Spurs is a trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night as they continue to push for a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Sky Sports journalist Sheth believes that Pochettino would need a guarantee of being backed financially to consider completing a sensational return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sheth told GMS: "I just wonder whether he'll look at it and look at the squad now, if he was to come back and the Tottenham board were in unison that they did want him back, I think Pochettino himself would have to make a decision because he's going to have to get reassurances, surely, that the squad can be rebuilt and that he'll get the finance that's needed for him to be able to bring success to Tottenham."

Would Pochettino be a good fit at Tottenham Hotspur?

Upon reflection, Pochettino offers a multitude of different qualities that you could argue should make him a prime candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy.

Firstly, he has been at the club before and has achievements to look back on, such as securing four consecutive top-four finishes and taking the Lilywhites to the Champions League final in 2019, as per Sky Sports.

Furthermore, he played a major role in the development of the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli in North London, affording them a platform to become key players during his time in the Spurs dugout.

Thirdly, he is also currently an out-of-work manager and hasn't been employed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2021/22 where he secured the Ligue 1 title, meaning Tottenham Hotspur would be able to disregard paying a hefty fee that they would likely have to fork out to secure the services of an already employed head coach to take over.

Moving forward, Pochettino could be a safe pair of hands to steady the ship following a topsy-turvy 2022/23 campaign at Tottenham Hotspur.