Tottenham Hotspur former manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to 'assess all of his options' as links surrounding the Argentinian coach returning to Hotspur Way continue to grow, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last year despite leading them to the 2021/22 Ligue 1 title.

Tottenham Hotspur manager latest - Mauricio Pochettino

Recently, The Telegraph reported that Tottenham Hotspur are set to sack Antonio Conte this week, following his explosive interview in the aftermath of the Lilywhites' 3-3 draw away to Southampton in the Premier League last Saturday.

Rumour has it that the Italian will be relieved of his duties this week, with Ryan Mason expected to be put in charge until the end of the campaign.

Chairman Daniel Levy has held discussions over the future of Conte with some of his closest associates; however, no official announcement has been made as of yet.

One other potential avenue could see Tottenham Hotspur target a high-profile manager who is out of work, with Pochettino and Luis Enrique all being cited as options for the role, though it may be difficult to entice any of the trio before the summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Journalist Sheth thinks that Pochettino may wait until the summer before making a final decision on his next managerial role.

Sheth told GMS: "You'll find that a lot of these big-name managers who Tottenham will be looking at, they tend to say, 'I'll just keep my powder dry until the summer, then I'll assess all of my options'. That's definitely the information we're getting with regard to Mauricio Pochettino.

"He wants to assess all of his options in the summer, because, you know what, there's another big job that could be coming around as well. There's lots of talk about Carlo Ancelotti going from Real Madrid to the Brazilian national team come the end of the season and then suddenly, you've got the biggest job, you could argue in world football, for a manager available."

Would Pochettino be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

Looking back at his achievements at Tottenham Hotspur during his first spell at the club, it is safe to say that Pochettino would be an excellent appointment for the Lilywhites if they could entice him to return to North London.

The 51-year-old managed to record four consecutive top-four finishes at Spurs alongside reaching the Champions League final in 2019, coming up just short against Liverpool in Madrid.

One thing that was missing from his time in charge was a piece of silverware, something that has eluded Tottenham Hotspur since the 2007/08 campaign.

If Conte is to be given his marching orders, there would be few better candidates out there to steady the ship than Pochettino.