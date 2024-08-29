Tottenham Hotspur, after securing the signature of ex-Burnley star Wilson Odobert recently, are not expecting to be embroiled in a busy Deadline Day, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though the reputable journalist also suggested that, with Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, anything is possible.

To kick-start the Greek-Australian chief’s second Premier League season at the helm, the north London-based outfit have amassed a total of four points after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City and a 4-0 victory over Everton and are entering the final hours of the summer market should they wish to bolster their squad further.

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Latest

Romano: A last-minute deal is not off the cards

After finishing one place outside the Champions League slots last term, a duo of points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, boss Postecoglou and Co will be keen to secure top four credentials at the end of the new campaign.

In a bid to aid their 2024/25 aspirations, Spurs have gone about their summer business quietly and have recently welcomed the aforementioned Odobert to the fold, while deals for young central midfielder duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have also been snared.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Signings Player Position Club Fee Lucas Bergvall CM Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney ST Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray CM Leeds Utd Undisclosed Timo Werner LW/ST RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang RW Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke ST Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert LW Burnley Undisclosed

That’s without mentioning the fact that they eclipsed their club-record acquisition by shelling out a whopping £65 million on striker Dominic Solanke’s signature after his career-best return for former employers, Bournemouth, last time out.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has suggested that Tottenham could dip their toes back into the summer market in the final hours with a new left-back earmarked as a potential area in need of reinforcement.

Bridge: Tottenham Not Expecting Busy Deadline Day

Journalist praised club’s ‘really impressive’ business

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports’ Bridge has suggested that, although Tottenham are expected to remain inactive between now and the end of the summer window, you can never rule out a last-minute move for Postecoglou and Co. Insisting that they’ve carried out ‘really impressive’ business thus far, the journalist praised them for the following trio of additions: Solanke, Gray and Odobert. Bridge said:

“I think with Tottenham, you never say never. But my understanding is not to expect a busy deadline day in terms of incomings. They wanted an out-and-out striker, Postecoglou wanted Solanke, they got Solanke. I think they've been really impressive. “What they've seen of Archie Gray so far, we also know that Odobert came out of nowhere, but he's another option. He gives Spurs something a little bit different in the wide areas.”

Tottenham Move for Eze ‘Un-Daniel Levy-Like’

Summer move for Jacob Ramsey also ruled out

Tottenham have been linked with a plethora of Premier League-proven stars, including Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze or Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa, throughout the summer as they look to bolster their squad appropriately.

However, according to Italian football insider Romano, who spoke exclusively to GMS, a potential deal for the former – a seven-cap England international – is financially unfeasible with his release clause sitting at £65 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eze enjoyed a career-best return for Crystal Palace in 23/24, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 31 matches in all competitions.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers four years ago, Eze has become one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the top division, having plundered 26 goals and 15 goals in 114 outings.

