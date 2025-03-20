Tottenham Hotspur may have to look at alternate routes for a left-winger in the summer months if one star continues to underperform this season - with Mathys Tel having failed to properly show up for the Lilywhites.

Tel joined Ange Postecoglou's men on transfer deadline day, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal - and with a goal on his full debut against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, he looked to be a strong signing for the north London club. But recent performances from the winger haven't seen him prosper as first thought - and it could well be that the best option is that Tottenham don't sign him for the long-term, despite his upside potential.

Tottenham Should Consider Not Activating Mathys Tel Deal

The attacker hasn't impressed much since his move from Bayern Munich

Tel burst onto the scene at Bayern Munich just over two years ago, being dubbed as one of the best young players in the world under Thomas Tuchel, as Bayern wrapped up yet another Bundesliga title in the 2022/23 campaign. But after falling out of favour under new boss Vincent Kompany this campaign, Tel failed to score for the Bavarian outfit until his loan move to Spurs in January - and that was seen as a coup by Tottenham.

Mathys Tel's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 =24th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 7th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.42 23rd

Initially a loan deal worth £8million in itself, Tottenham have the option to make Tel's move a permanent one for around £50million - but with his current performances and other players also waiting in the wings, performances will have to improve for Tottenham to even consider landing the youngster for the long-term. Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy would save himself millions of pounds by vetoing any deal.

Homegrown starlet Mikey Moore has long been touted as one of the best academy products to come out of the club, and perhaps the best attacker they've produced since Harry Kane, whilst Wilson Odobert has rarely had a chance since his £30million move from Burnley in the summer, owing to an injury he picked up in a League Cup game back in September.

The former Clarets man bagged twice against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League to keep Tottenham's hopes of both European qualification and a trophy alive, showing what he can do for the club when counted upon - and that may just be enough to deter Tottenham from making a move for Tel.

Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are both options for the right wing, and although Son Heung-min can play on the left in Tel's position, he'll likely compete with Dominic Solanke for the striker spot - alongside Richarlison, should the Brazilian remain in north London this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has featured in 40 games for France's youth teams, scoring 25 goals.

If Tottenham are to sign an attacker, it should be someone of a similar profile to Solanke - and Tel's performances have so far proven that he can't be the man to rival the England international for game time in the spearhead of attack.

