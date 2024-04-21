A lot of people are talking about Tottenham Hotspur and their need for a new midfielder and an attacker or two in the summer transfer window. One position a lot of them are overlooking is in defence, and the north Londoners have already been linked with plenty of players in those positions too.

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is among the names touted, while Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Fulham's Tosun have also been touted for potential moves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that it's a "possibility" that Tottenham will sign a new defender, though he also emphasised that their priorities lie further up the pitch.

More About the Defenders Linked

There have already been quite a few

As mentioned, the likes of Calafiori, Kelly and Tosun have been linked with Tottenham. Calafiori is only 21 and joined Bologna last summer, having previously been at Roma and Basel. The Italy under-21 international is highly rated and has become a Serie A regular, playing 25 games this season. His team are currently fourth in the table, behind only the two Milan clubs and Juventus.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in signing RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan. Newcastle have also been linked with the defender, who is valued at around £60m by his current club.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think yes, I think it's a possibility for Tottenham to move on different positions. Centre-back is a possibility. "Midfield is something that they want to cover in the summer transfer window also, because the expectation is for [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg to leave the club with one year left on his contract. So the idea is for Tottenham to do something in that position, then there is a top talent like Bergvall coming in."

A Timely Reminder About Bergvall

As Romano pointed out to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham will be welcoming 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall to the club this summer. He has played nine games in all competitions for Djurgarden in 2024, scoring four goals and making another four assists.

The Sweden under-21 international represented his country in a friendly against Cyprus last month, and scored from the left wing as the Scandinavians ran out comfortable 6-1 winners. The youngster will be looking to carry his current momentum into north London when he joins over the summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that more young players will be attracted to Tottenham in the future, and the Australian believes that will be the case. Discussing the players of the future back in February, he had plenty of exciting things to say.

"It's like anything in life, you can try to sell a vision of something to someone but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]. Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be. That's not just me saying it, we're actually doing it. OK, we're not the finished product by any stretch but we're giving young players an opportunity: Destiny, Pape and Micky [are] all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

"So we're building a team. From our perspective it's pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference.. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us."