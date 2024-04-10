Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, who has a £60m release clause this summer.

A move to the Premier League appeals to Simakan, with Newcastle United also interested.

The Frenchman has been clocked as being faster than current on-loan Spurs forward Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan this summer along with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, but Sky Sports Germany journalist Philipp Hinze has revealed a €70m (£60m) will be in effect for the defender at that point.

The link suggests Tottenham and Newcastle will both be in the market for a new defender - Simakan can play centre-back and at right-back - and it's been reported that the Frenchman is interested in a move to the Premier League if the move is right for him. Leipzig are said to be relaxed about the situation, but that could soon change as we get closer to the summer transfer window.

Tottenham and Newcastle Learn Simakan Release Clause

They will have to pay £60m to land the 23-year-old

Tottenham or Newcastle paying that fee would likely get close to being each club's record transfer, so it would prove to be a huge outlay at at time when PSR rules are as strict as ever.

Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze has provided an update on the situation and the stances of both Simakan - who Speedsdb claim is quicker than Spurs forward Timo Werner having recorded a top speed of 22.06mp/h compared to Werner's 20.75mp/h - and Leipzig.

Hinze posted on X: "Release clause in Mohamed Simakan's contract! Valid from this summer. Value: In the region of €70m! Simakan is open and ready for a transfer, the Premier League appeals to him. But: Would only leave if he can take the next step. Tottenham and Newcastle are interested. RBL: Relaxed and in a very good position due to the high sum."

How Simakan compares to Tottenham's centre-backs in 2023-24 Simakan Dragusin Van de Ven Romero Appearances 37 28 22 27 Clean sheets 9 4 5 6 Yellow cards 11 2 3 5 Red cards 0 0 0 1 Goals 2 2 2 4 Minutes played 2,599 2,163 1,893 2,252

Tottenham's Defender Situation Analysed

Tottenham only have three out-and-out centre-backs in Radu Dragusin, Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Others, like Ben Davies and Emerson Royal, can fill in there, but they are strongest at centre-back for the north London team.

The stats show that all three players have performed similarly this season, though Romero has contributed double the amount of goals than the other two. It remains to be seen if Simakan, who has picked up almost four times as many bookings as Van de Ven, will be a value-for-money signing at £60m for Spurs.

Dragusin only joined Tottenham from Juventus in January, and has slotted in well so far, but Postecoglou may look for yet more reinforcements. Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Ashley Phillips and Joe Rodon are all out on loan until the end of the season and at least two replacements would be healthy for Tottenham in that area.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09-04-24.