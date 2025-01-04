Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle in this Premier League fixture. Newcastle conceded their first goal in five games when Dominic Solanke out-muscled Sven Botman to head in a Pedro Porro cross to give Spurs the lead. The advantage didn't last long, with Newcastle equalising two minutes later through Anthony Gordon. Lucas Bergvall gave the ball away 30 yards from the Spurs goal. Bruno Guimaraes then played in Gordon, who fired in low to the left of Brandon Austin. There were question marks over whether Guimaraes had handled the ball, but VAR declared it accidental.

The first-half continued to play out in a frantic fashion, as both sides looked to press high. Newcastle carried more of a threat, and it was they who took the lead after 37 minutes. Jacob Murphy crossed in and Spurs made a mess of defending it. The cross evaded two defenders before Dragusin deflected it in the path of Isak, who made no mistake six yards out.

Radu Dragusin was taken off at the break for Sergio Reguilon. This meant the Spurs back line was made up of three full-backs and a midfielder. It was Spurs who had the better of real chances. Martin Dubravka did well to save from Pape Sarr, with Brennan Johnson hitting the post from a tight angle on the rebound. The game continued to be open. Gordon really ought to have made it 3-1 to Newcastle, but ballooned over.

With 25 minutes left, Spurs went for it with a triple substitution, with both Maddison and Son Heung-Min coming on. In the closing minutes, Spurs had several guilt-edged chances to equalise. Maddison curled a shot wide, then Son Heung-min, Johnson and Reguilon failed to take advantage of an opportunity. Spurs were given hope when the referee played 10 minutes of injury time, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

Spurs v Newcastle Match Statistics Spurs Statistic Newcastle 57% Possession 43% 13 Shots 14 4 Shots on Target 4 11 Fouls 13 0 Yellow Cards 4

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham Agree £10m+ Transfer, Medical Arranged Ange Postecoglou is set to add a new goalkeeper to his squad.

Match Highlights

Tottenham Player Ratings

Brandon Austin - 7/10

Brought in to make his Spurs debut, after Fraser Forster was announced ill. Made saves in the first-half to boost his confidence. This was his first appearance since joining the club as a 15-year-old in 2015.

Radu Dragusin - 4/10

Was his usual combative self, going into challenges and pushing and shoving the opposition, but was found wanting after another defensive calamity for Newcastle's second goal. Was taken off at half-time.

Archie Gray - 5/10

Had to be on his guard playing in a more central role, particularly when up against Alexander Isak. However, given Spurs's inexperienced defence, he looked vulnerable at times.

Pedro Porro - 7/10

Put in an excellent cross for Solanke to put Spurs into the lead after only two minutes. His level of crossing was excellent.

Djed Spence - 5/10

Should have done better and got tighter to Jacob Murphy, who crossed in for Newcastle's second goal.

Pape Sarr - 5/10

Had a good strike in the second-half, but was brought off with 25 minutes left.

Lucas Bergvall - 6/10

Gave the ball away cheaply in his own half, which led to Newcastle's equaliser. Brought off with 25 minutes left.

Brennan Johnson - 6/10

Fairly quiet in the first-half, but was unfortunate to not have levelled the scores at 2-2. However, his effort hit the post.

Tino Werner - 4/10

Looked out of the game at times. Despite his pace, the German couldn't really get into the game.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6.5/10

Not involved as much as he would have liked in the first half an hour of the contest. Was more lively in the second period as the home side chased the game.

Dominic Solanke - 6/10

Directed his header into the Newcastle goal early on in the game. The striker showed great movement to get himself in a position to score. After that, the England striker was given very little service.

SUB - Sergio Reguilon - 5/10

Came on at half-time to replace Dragusin at the back.

SUB - Son Heung-Min - 5/10

Failed to take a great opportunity to equalise.

SUB - James Maddison - 6/10

Tried to get on the ball and make things happen for Spurs, but the home side continued to look a little disjointed.

SUB - Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Came on to protect and shield the back four as Spurs went hunting for an equaliser.

Related Newcastle ‘Agree Deal’ to Sell ‘Outstanding’ Star Newcastle have agreed a deal to sell Martin Dubravka to Saudi club Al-Shabab.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Martin Dubravka - 6/10

Other than the goal after two minutes, the goalkeeper had little to do in this contest. Yet he had to be on his toes in the second half with good saves.

Lewis Hall - 7/10

Looked solid and capable in Newcastle's back line and continues to grow in confidence.

Dan Burn - 6/10

Was booked in the first-half, which left him on something of a tightrope. The big defender still contributed well.

Sven Botman - 6/10

Looked rusty having been out with an injury for nearly 300 days, but used his experience to get through the opening half.

Tino Livramento - 7/10

The full-back was involved in a heavy clash with Lucas Bergvall in the opening minute but recovered well to play on. Had Tino Werner in his pocket and assisted in Newcastle's attacking play.

Joelinton - 7/10

Used his strength to hold the ball up well and made life difficult for Spurs at times.

Sandro Tonali - 7/10

Perhaps not as influential as he was in Newcastle's emphatic win at Old Trafford, but still put in a good display.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

Slotted his team-mate Gordon in on goal calmly to create the equaliser. As ever, the Brazilian always looked to get on the ball.

Anthony Gordon - 8/10

Finished well early on when put through by Guimaraes. Got on the ball on plenty of occasions in the first-half. With the new England manager, Thomas Tuchel, watching, the wide player also worked hard defensively. He received a standing ovation from Newcastle fans when he was substituted with 10 minutes left.

Jacob Murphy - 7/10

Worked hard, and it was his cross that led to Isak putting the Geordies 2-1 up before half-time.

Alexander Isak - 7/10

Would have expected to have scored just after half an hour, but his effort ended up just wide of the Spurs goal. The big Swede made no mistakes later when he pounced in the six-yard box.

SUB - Harvey Barnes - 5/10

Brought on for the last 10 minutes for the very effective Gordon.

SUB - Joe Willock - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impact.

SUB - Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impact.

SUB - Lloyd Kelly - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impact.

Man of the match

Anthony Gordon

In front of England manager Thomas Tuchel, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon gave an effective and energetic performance. He was heavily involved when Newcastle went to press high on Spurs. This is what led to him getting on the scoresheet. Having been played in by Bruno Guimaraes, he took a touch before firing in emphatically.

Goalscoring is something Gordon has been adding to his game. His work rate continues to be high. Despite the joy he had going forward he was still very much prepared to work back and help his defensive colleagues. All in all, the England man has become a key man for Newcastle.