Highlights Spurs may target a left-sided centre-back for Ange Postecoglou's system, with Ben Davies potentially departing next summer.

Tottenham are considering defenders such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Eric Dier's loan move to Bayern Munich will turn permanent this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to bring in another centre-back during the summer transfer window despite signing Radu Dragusin in January, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has now told GIVEMESPORT that a left-sided central defender may be a priority for Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team.

Although Postecoglou strengthened his options at the back in January, Eric Dier also departed to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season. With the Australian tactician's philosophy heavily centred around playing out from defence, the former Celtic manager will want the perfect profiles in the centre-back roles in order to implement his style.

The north London outfit have been linked with multiple defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, and they could look to bring in a specialist left-sided centre-back to provide competition for Micky van de Ven. Ben Davies has predominantly been utilised as cover in this position, but Spurs might be hoping to bring in an upgrade later this year.

Tottenham Targeting Centre-Back Reinforcements

With Davies' contract expiring next summer, his future is uncertain and Tottenham might have a decision to make in the upcoming transfer window. Spurs could be forced to cash in later this year to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, potentially leading to Postecoglou searching for reinforcements in this position. Although Dier only left on loan in January, he will now complete a permanent transfer to Bayern after playing a certain number of games for the German club.

The north London outfit could be left short of options in defence ahead of next season, and Spurs are now scouring the market for new additions. As per MailOnline, Tottenham are one of the clubs who are considering a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, but they are set to face plenty of competition to secure his signature. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Radu Dragusin this season Jarrad Branthwaite Radu Dragusin Tackles 2.00 0.78 Interceptions 1.64 1.26 Blocks 1.24 1.07 Tackles won 1.08 0.53 Passes blocked 0.36 0.29 Correct as of 25/03/2024

It's understood that Spurs are also keen on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract at the end of the season. It certainly won't be easy to tempt the 26-year-old with a move to the Lilywhites as, once again, a host of clubs are also in the mix. With the English defender potentially available for free if the Cottagers are unable to tie him down to a new deal, there will be plenty of clubs considering making a move.

Michael Bridge - Tottenham Set to Target Centre-Back

Bridge has suggested that Spurs are likely to target a new left-sided centre-back during the summer transfer window, with Dragusin struggling in this role in their previous game. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he doesn't expect Davies to be rushed out of the door, but Postecoglou will be looking for cover for van de Ven. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"Ben Davies is reliable in terms of squad depth, in terms of experience, and leadership. He can also play on the left side of central defence. I think we saw in the previous game that Radu Dragusin came in as Micky Van de Ven was injured but on that left-hand side and it was a difficult afternoon for him. So I think a left-footed centre-back will be another target for Spurs in the summer. I don't think Spurs will be rushing the likes of Ben Davies out the door, even if it's just a squad member."

Tottenham's Interest in Gallagher Won't Go Away

With Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's contract expiring next summer, his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain. Tottenham have a long-standing interest in the England international, and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea might struggle to receive offers of over £30m due to his contract situation.

Discussions over a new deal have reportedly stalled, and as we edge closer to the transfer window, his value is rapidly increasing. If the west London club are unable to convince him to sign a new contract, then they could be forced to cash in in the summer. This could allow Spurs to secure his signature at a bargain price, especially if they remain patient.

