Tottenham Hotspur will now look to target a defender in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has been gifted two new players this window already, but there's no doubt he will be wanting more.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Latest

Tottenham have officially announced the signings of James Maddison from Leicester City and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Italian side Empoli.

It's an impressive start to the window for the north London club, but it was certainly necessary considering the shocking season they endured.

Spurs failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing in eighth position, conceding more goals than any other side in the top half of the table.

So, it's no surprise to see Postecgolou and his recruitment team looking to bring in a new goalkeeper, and you'd imagine some new defenders will be next on the agenda.

Keeping hold of Harry Kane will undoubtedly be a priority for Spurs this summer, ahead of bringing in reinforcements.

According to German reporter Christian Falk, Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

The Athletic have also claimed that Bayern made an offer to Spurs of around £60m plus add-ons, which was rejected by the Premier League club.

What has Bridge said about Tottenham?

Bridge has suggested that Spurs are now looking to sign at least one defender.

However, they are also looking to sell a number of players before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From my information, I think the target now is to get at least one defender in. Then, Tottenham are going to have to do some kind of sale and get a number of players out. That's when Ange Postecoglou will start really shaping his squad."

Who could Tottenham look to sign in defence?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Spurs have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for defender Micky van de Ven.

Romano adds that Edmond Tapsoba is also on their list, but he's going to cost the club a little more money.

The MailOnline have also reported that Spurs are eyeing a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, whilst Davinson Sanchez is pushing to leave the north London club.

There appears to be plenty of targets for Spurs at the back, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a complete overhaul, with Postecoglou heavily focusing on possession-based football, and his defenders being key to building from deep.