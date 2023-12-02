Highlights Hojbjerg has struggled to become a regular under Postecoglou, with limited opportunities to start games.

His future at Tottenham has been in doubt before, with links to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the past.

Juventus has now emerged as a potential destination for Hojbjerg, with Spurs willing to sanction a move in January despite their injury issues in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has struggled to become a regular under Ange Postecoglou, and in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Paul Brown has discussed how he might be feeling heading towards the January transfer window.

The Danish international has been a key player since arriving at Hotspur Way, but Postecoglou hasn't given him a lot of opportunities since he took over in the summer. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma have been the starting pair for the most part, and despite a host of injuries going into their latest game against Aston Villa, Hojbjerg watched on from the bench.

Giovani Lo Celso was given a starting place ahead of Hojbjerg and scored Spurs' only goal in the game, which would have undoubtedly been a blow for the former Southampton midfielder. His future was in doubt before the weekend, being named on the bench could be the final straw for Hojbjerg.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could depart in January

Hojbjerg is quickly falling down the pecking order at Spurs and he was heavily linked with a departure in the summer transfer window. Back in August, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United had held initial talks to sign Hojbjerg as they looked to reinforce their midfield. A move failed to materialise, but Bridge confirmed that Spurs were willing to let him depart if they felt the fee was right.

Atletico Madrid were also keen on securing his signature and were happy to pay £30m to acquire his services, but the north London club wanted £40m to allow him to leave, per 90min. Hojbjerg eventually stayed at Spurs and has been involved in the squad this season, but he's struggling to find a starting place in Postecoglou's side.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's Tottenham Hotspur career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 53 2 5 12 0 2021/22 48 3 4 3 0 2022/23 44 5 7 8 0 2023/24 13 (3 starts) 0 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

As we look towards the January transfer window, Hojbjerg has been identified as a target for Juventus to replace Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagiolo, who have been banned from football for various reasons. It's also emerged that Spurs would be willing to sanction a winter move for the Danish international despite their injury issues in midfield at the moment.

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered an injury during the Aston Villa game, which could alter their thinking if it's deemed to be serious, but if not, it looks like Hojbjerg could be heading through the exit door.

Related Eric Dier tipped to have 'Harry Maguire turnaround' at Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has attracted interest ahead of the transfer window reopening for business

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Hojbjerg won't have been happy with coming out of the team once again after thinking his situation might change with injuries in the middle of the park. The journalist adds that it could be clear to him that even with selection problems, Hojbjerg is going to struggle for regular minutes and his mind may have been made up that it's time for him to move on in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, I'm sure Hojbjerg wasn't too happy to come out of the team again. I think he thought he was going to get a little run now and that his situation might change because there are players missing in that part of the pitch. It must be pretty clear to him that if Spurs are a few men down in his position and he's still not starting games that the manager isn't going to be trusting him with a starting spot on a consistent basis. So I think it's just going to help make his mind up that perhaps he needs to move on in January."

Ange Postecoglou is eyeing Hojbjerg's replacement

Although Hojbjerg isn't starting as many games as he might hope, he's still featuring almost every week in the Premier League. So, if he departs, the north London club will have to find a replacement to ensure they have enough depth in their squad.

Reports have suggested that one player Spurs could look to target is Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi. After the Foxes were relegated to the Championship, it could be a tempting idea for the Nigerian. Although Enzo Maresca stands a good chance of getting Leicester promoted at the first time of asking, Ndidi could fast-track a move to England's top flight.