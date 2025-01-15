Much has been made of Tottenham Hotspur’s trophy curse in recent times. It’s no secret that the club from the white half of north London has never won the Premier League, but it is incredible that they last tasted glory in 2007, under Juande Ramos, when they beat fellow capital club Chelsea 2-1 in the League Cup.

But it cannot be said that their boardroom bosses – spearheaded by their much-maligned owner, Daniel Levy – have not splashed the cash over the years on a) transfer fees and b) weekly wages. It’s just their investment has failed to pay dividends when you take in their lack of silverware over the years.

Now under the watchful eye of Ange Postecoglou, who has claimed that he always wins trophies in his second season, they’ll be hoping to buck the ever-growing trend with the help of the several new arrivals who all bank big money. Here is how much everyone in Tottenham’s senior squad is making throughout this campaign.

Goalkeepers

Forster and Vicario both earn £75,000-per-week

Guglielmo Vicario, upon signing for Tottenham in the summer of 2023 from Italian side Empoli, had the onerous task of filling Hugo Lloris’ boots and has been a reliable figure in Postecoglou’s quest for silverware in the English capital. A four-cap Italy international, the imposing glove bearer has been a welcome addition.

Udine-born Vicario, despite being the club’s number one option between the sticks, earns much less than plenty of his teammates in north London (more on that to come) but he still takes home a healthy £75,000-per-week. Elsewhere, the wage of January addition Antonin Kinsky remains unknown.

Also earning £75,000 on a weekly basis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Spurs’ second fiddle, Fraser Forster. Albeit experienced at the highest level of English football, the 36-year-old has flattered to deceive in Vicario’s absence and, on the back of his ponderous displays, his days at the club are surely numbered.

Tottenham also boast both Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin, both 26 years of age, in their goalkeeping department, with both being depended on when push comes to shove. The former earns £15,000-per-week while the latter earns half his fellow coutryman’s wage.

Tottenham Hotspur – Goalkeeper Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Expiration Fraser Forster £75,000 Dec 6, 2023 Jun 30, 2025 Guglielmo Vicario £75,000 Jul 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Brandon Austin £15,000 May 28, 2024 Jun 30, 2029 Alfie Whiteman £7,500 Feb 22, 2023 Jun 30, 2025 Antonin Kinsky Unknown 5 Jan, 2025 Jun 30, 3031

Defenders

Micky van de Ven among Tottenham's lowest earners in defence