While they've had promising moments over the last couple of decades, Tottenham Hotspur have never quite managed to break through and become a top football club in England. Whether it was Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho or now Ange Postecoglou in charge, the north London team have always failed to get over the hump and get their hands on silverware.

They've developed a reputation for being, well, 'Spursy' a term that indicates their repeated instances of crumbling under the bright lights. That was on full display recently, as they let a 1-0 aggregate lead slip against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final. After picking up a narrow victory in the first leg, Spurs were thrashed 4-0 in the return fixture and Arne Slot's men advanced to the final, while Tottenham's wait for silverware continues.

Things are looking particularly rough this season, with Postecoglou's side struggling in the league and sitting all the way down in 14th after 24 games. The squad needs some serious work and after analysing the entire team, GiveMeSport have ranked every Tottenham player in a series of categories from 'Must Keep' to 'Get Rid'.

Must Keep

Vicario, Solanke, Van de Ven, Romero

It's not been pretty for Spurs recently, but things could have been a lot worse without these stars. There are four players who the club must keep at all costs and they are Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. After years with Hugo Lloris in goal, Spurs faced a tough task replacing the Frenchman, but they hit it out of the park with Vicario. The shot-stopper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

Van de Ven has been an outstanding defender when he's fit. He's one of the fastest players in England and despite his issues with injuries, he's certainly someone Tottenham should keep their hands on. Dominic Solanke was signed last summer as the club looked to add firepower. He might not have been a major success yet, but 11 goals in his first 28 games is a solid foundation to build upon.

Finally, Romero may have a tendency to act a little erratic every once in a while, but there's no denying that he makes Spurs better and his presence in the backline is massive for the club. Postecoglou would have a hard job finding someone better than the Argentine.

Useful to Have

Spence, Johnson, Kulusevski, Porro, Udogie, Kinsky, Davies