Highlights Jean-Clair Todibo is interested in joining Tottenham because of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs won't give up on Todibo deal even if they fail to sign him in January window.

Tottenham are also targeting a move for a forward with Santiago Gimenez one of the names on their list.

Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer identification around Jean-Claire Todibo is an early indicator of how the club might disrupt the plans of other top sides as they strive for greatness under Ange Postecoglou.

The early form and performances under their Australian boss already caused a stir in the football world but his personality is going to be a big selling point too when it comes to convincing new signings to join.

Sources have already indicated to GIVEMESPORT that the boss is one of the key reasons Todibo is interested in the switch to Tottenham as he begins to imagine what his life could look like in the Premier League.

Spurs have a bit of a reputation for not following a set pattern when it comes to transfer targets, with the temptation around good value deals or late opportunities in the market sometimes skewing their plans.

But there is a feeling those days are disappearing fast and that could be bad news for Manchester United, who have had Todibo in their sights for months.

Tottenham want double centre-back deal in 2024

Spurs have had discussions around the style of defender they need to bring in over the course of 2024 and it is worth noting that they hope to bring in two centre-backs across that period.

Todibo is one they are targeting early as they want to get a clear indication of whether a deal is truly doable but if they do not get positive signs it would not be a surprise to see them put a pursuit on the back burner.

That does not mean turning away from their ideal signing, it just means they have a double-edge plan and could revert back to Todibo later on.

United are not in a strong position to go and sign Todibo in January, and that is one of the reasons Spurs are trying to move now.

Yet there is also the complication of knowing that Nice are owned by INEOS, the same group about to gain some control at Old Trafford. And it makes sense that it would favour Nice not to agree a quick deal with Tottenham.

A transfer fee for Todibo is expected in the £35-40million range if he does leave next month and that does fit with Spurs’ situation. Todibo, 23, has helped Nice cause a stir in Ligue 1 this season as they have been challenging Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, and went on an eight-game run without conceding a goal.

How Jean-Clair Todibo compares to Tottenham centre-backs in 2023/24 Stats (per 90) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Clearances Todibo 14 1.9 1.3 3.2 Micky Van de Ven 11 1.6 0.4 2.9 Cristian Romero 14 2.2 1.2 3.6 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 21/12/23)

Todibo was present for seven of those matches and has been a pivotal part of the strong team ethic that has inspired their form in the first phase of the campaign in France.

Eric Dier set to remain at Tottenham until the summer

Tottenham are prioritising a centre-back and while many fans might suspect that Eric Dier moves on as part of this plan, current information suggests he will probably see out this season and then make a fresh start in the summer.

Spurs have to consider other areas of the field too in January, with a creative forward very much on the agenda in recent meetings, according to insiders.

Tottenham may also look to sign a midfield player but that is likely to be be third in the list of priorities.

Santiago Gimenez tracked in hunt for Harry Kane replacement

Spurs have continued to track Feyenoord striker Santi Gimenez in recent weeks, in mind of a bid for the player in 2024.

He has emerged as one of the leading options to join Spurs when they look to finally replace Harry Kane in the set-up.

The club will look to totally avoid that Kane narrative whenever the time comes to sign a new frontman but the comparisons will be obvious. As such Spurs will make checks on the personality and maturity of any player that might be given such a tag, to make sure they could handle such pressure.

Gimenez has strong credentials and is likely to make a big move next year - but at the moment the feeling remains that he is more likely to switch in the summer.