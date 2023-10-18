Highlights Despite selling Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur's multiple replacements have prevented them from missing him.

Ange Postecoglou's appointment as manager has paid off, with Spurs sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Spurs won't sign a striker in January, but may look for a Kane replacement next summer to become title contenders.

Tottenham Hotspur have utilised multiple replacements for Harry Kane so far this season, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the feeling internally with GIVEMESPORT about whether they will bring in a new striker in January.

Replacing Kane is an almost impossible job, but they don't appear to be missing him so far.

Spurs are yet to replace Harry Kane

Kane was sold to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £100m, per Sky Sports. The England international's contract was going to expire next summer, meaning the north London club were forced to either cash in or risk him leaving on a free transfer. Spurs fans will have undoubtedly been disappointed to see them sell one of their greatest-ever players, but Daniel Levy's explanation may have convinced the fanbase to be a little more sympathetic...

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long-term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer."

During the summer, Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou to try and help rebuild the club after they were forced to offload their talisman whilst also finishing in 8th place in the Premier League last season, subsequently failing to qualify for European football. It was a risk that Levy needed to take after high-profile managers such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho struggled at Hotspur Way, but it's paying off so far.

The Australian boss has his Spurs side playing sensational football, not only attractive to watch but also effective. The north London club went into the international break at the top of the Premier League table, an achievement that many of the supporters wouldn't have expected considering they lost Kane.

Despite Postecoglou's impressive start to life in England, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the jury is still out, as opposition managers may start to work him out before the end of the season, which will then be the time to truly judge his chances of success.

Although Spurs couldn't have asked for a better start to their Premier League campaign, going a whole season without an out-and-out striker could come back to bite them. Heung-min Son and Richarlison, who earned a combined £280k-a-week at Hotspur Way, have primarily played in the centre-forward role, but neither player is what you'd consider a traditional number nine - it certainly seems to be working, though.

Heung-min Son vs Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur - 2023/2024 Premier League Season Richarlison Son Appearances 5(3) 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 2 0 Key passes per game 0.6 1.6 Shots per game 2.3 2.9 Average rating 6.61 7.34 All stats according to WhoScored

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Spurs will look to sign a striker during the January transfer window and could wait until next summer. The journalist adds that there's been talk that they might need to invest in a Kane replacement to be considered genuine title contenders, but it's a little too early to be granting them that label anyway. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There is still going to be speculation around whether Tottenham go for an out-and-out striker in the January transfer window and I don't think they will. The signs at the moment from what I'm hearing is that they're more likely to put that off until the summer because of the way that Son can play and the fact that Richarlison can go through the middle as well. I know that there's been some doubts over Richarlison and that if they had another option there, they have more potential to become title contenders. I just think it's too early to be talking about Tottenham in that bracket."

Ange Postecoglou could target £100m star

Spurs opted not to rush in to find a replacement for Kane in the summer as the right deal clearly wasn't available to them. One player who they are reportedly targeting, per Sky Sports, is Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The report claims that the Seagulls believe he will become a £100m player one day, so the issue may be that they price Spurs out of a move for the Republic of Ireland international.

Although playing Son through the middle appears to be working at the moment, Ferguson is still only 18 years old, so he could come in and slowly develop to be Kane's long-term successor.

