Bazunu struggled in the Premier League but has shown signs of improvement this season.

Finding a backup goalkeeper willing to play second fiddle is never easy, so turning to the Championship appears to be Spurs' plan.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be difficult to prise him away from the Championship club.

Spurs could be looking to bring in a new backup goalkeeper when the winter window opens for business or maybe even next summer, with the north London club having three players - Brandon Austin, Hugo Lloris, and Fraser Forster - who are out of contract in 2024 between the sticks.

Finding a player willing to play second fiddle to the number one is never easy as most goalkeepers want to be playing regularly. Often clubs will have shotstoppers who are approaching the final years of their career, such as Forster, to play that kind of role. Another option is a younger player, such as Bazunu, but once they have a taste of first-team action, it's difficult to convince them to become a backup.

Bazunu could be a difficult target for Spurs

Bazunu signed for Southampton for a fee which could total £15m from Manchester City back in 2022, per The Athletic. The Republic of Ireland endured a difficult start to life at the Saints, failing to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League. This season, Bazunu is starting to grow in confidence, playing every week for Russell Martin's side in the Championship.

Now, Bazunu is already being linked with a departure from St Mary's Stadium. According to Football Insider, Tottenham scouts have been monitoring the progress of Bazunu and is regarded by the recruitment team as a 'top prospect'. Considering the form of Guglielmo Vicario this season after joining the club in the summer transfer window, you'd imagine Bazunu would be eyed as a player for the future and would have to settle for a squad role.

The Saints only recently acquired the signature of the young goalkeeper, so you'd imagine they will be after a hefty fee to allow him to depart, especially with them having a chance of being promoted.

Gavin Bazunu - 2022/2023 PL Performance Output Ranked Against Other Goalkeepers Save Percentage 54.2% 23rd (Last) Clean Sheet Percentage 12.5% 22nd Shots On Target Faced 120 13th Highest Goals Conceded 56 3rd Highest All stats according to FBref

Bazunu struggled in the Premier League, which could be a concern for Spurs, but it was always going to be a tough ask for him, being plunged into one of the toughest leagues in the world at the age of 20 at the time.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that he's unsure whether Bazunu would be willing to join Spurs and become a number two in the goalkeeping department at Hotspur Way. The journalist adds that Spurs do need a backup and trying to find one in the Championship could be a smart move, offering the attraction of playing for a Premier League club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"With Bazunu, I don't really know what the process would be there if Tottenham were to be looking down that avenue. We look at Arsenal and you see it doesn't benefit anybody to have two people challenging legitimately for the same shirt. Does Bazunu want to go in and be a number two to Vicario? I'm not sure. That'd be up to the player to dictate but yeah, Tottenham do obviously need a new backup goalkeeper at some point soon. So I guess it would make sense that maybe they would look to someone in the Championship."

