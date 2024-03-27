Highlights Tottenham are keen on Barcelona's Raphinha, but more in hope than expectation.

Raphinha has struggled to cement himself at Barcelona, but he could offer more in attack than temporary signing Timo Werner.

Spurs also eyeing players on their shortlist such as Pedro Neto and Nico Williams.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to reinforce their attack during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona winger Raphinha is a player on their list, but he feels the Brazilian international is on it more in hope than expectation.

Raphinha left the Premier League to join Barcelona back in 2022 from Leeds United for a fee of around £55m. The Brazilian was a standout star for the Yorkshire club before his departure, adapting to English football with ease when he initially made the move to the country. The 27-year-old made a significant impact when he first arrived in Spain, but he's struggled to cement himself as a regular starter this season.

Spurs could be in the market for a new forward when the summer transfer window opens for business. Timo Werner was brought in to bolster their options in attack in January, but he's only on a temporary deal as it stands.

Tottenham Keen on Raphinha

According to reports in Spain, Tottenham, alongside north London rivals Arsenal, are interested in securing the signature of Barcelona forward Raphinha. Saudi Pro League sides could also make a move for the Brazilian, with the Catalan giants already receiving an offer of around £68m from the Middle East. Raphinha only scored his first goal of the campaign in late December, and Barcelona could look to cut costs due to their financial situation.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will consider signing Werner on a permanent deal, but if they are able to convince Raphinha to move to the Lilywhites, then it could be a different story. Although Werner also provides cover through the middle, there's an argument to suggest Raphinha would offer more in attack.

Timo Werner vs Raphinha - 2023/2024 stats Timo Werner Raphinha Appearances 5 (3) 12 (9) Goals 2 4 Assists 2 7 Dribbles per game 1.1 1 Key passes per game 1.1 1.5 Match rating 6.87 6.99 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have Pedro Neto, Raphinha, and Nico Williams on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window. It's clear that Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team are looking to bring in an exciting attacker when the market opens for business later this year. Although Raphinha would be making the move from Spain, he already has Premier League experience in the bank with Leeds, so it wouldn't be a huge risk bringing him back to England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 67 games for Leeds United.

Dean Jones - Tottenham are Interested in Raphinha

Jones has suggested that Tottenham are interested in Raphinha and he is on their shortlist, but maybe more in hope rather than expectation. The journalist has labelled the former Leeds man as a 'serious talent', claiming that if they were to head to La Liga for a new forward, Athletico Bilbao's Williams could be more likely. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I’m not very expectant over Raphinha, even though Tottenham are interested in him. They have a few like him on their list but I get the feeling he is on it more in hope than expectation. This is a serious talent. I know he has not set the world alight at Barcelona but he has been desperate to make that move work out and he’s still in the starting XI for Brazil so this is a player who retains high value in the market and Barca would deal with that accordingly if interested parties make contact. I have a feeling that if Spurs sign a player from La Liga it might be more likely they try for Nico Williams. He’s on the list too and actually might be a better fit at a better price."

Postecoglou Eyeing Morgan Gibbs-White

Bringing in an additional forward might not be the only priority for the north London outfit in the upcoming transfer window. Postecoglou doesn't have a natural replacement for James Maddison in his side if the England international is unavailable, so an attacking midfielder could also be on their list.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are among the sides who are interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. West Ham United are also said to be keen, and the Tricky Trees might be forced into a sale due to financial problems. The English midfielder is capable of playing in more advanced roles and his versatility could make him a useful option for Postecoglou.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored