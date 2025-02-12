Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign star defender Cristian Romero down to a blockbuster new deal in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Argentine potentially being set to become the club's highest-paid player thanks to his performances at centre-back in recent years at the north London outfit.

Romero joined Tottenham in the 2021-22 season from Atalanta, making 112 appearances for the club, including seven goals in all competitions - and with interest from elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou could look to tie his star man down to a new deal to keep him at the club.

Report: Tottenham to Make Romero Highest-Paid Star

But they could face competition from elsewhere

The report by TBR Football states that Spurs are ready to make Romero their highest paid player in a bid to retain his services in their squad in the coming years.

Cristian Romero's Premier League disciplinary - Tottenham record by season Season Appearances Cards 2021/22 22 8 2022/23 27 10 2023/24 33 8 2024/25 12 1

Romero is currently under contract for another two-and-a-half years in north London, but the club are thought to be ready to hand him a new deal - which will not only see him commit for the long-term, but also become the club's highest-earner over teammate and international superstar Son Heung-min, who reportedly earns £190,000-a-week.

The "unbelievable" Romero is thought to be attracting interest from La Liga and Champions League reigning holders Real Madrid, and with that in mind, that could complicate Tottenham's bid to keep Romero in their ranks.

However, TBR claim that their sources have stated that Spurs were looking to open talks with Romero last year and there has been communication between the player's representatives and Tottenham themselves. They are aware of potential interest, with Real addressing their centre-back options - though Arsenal star William Saliba is also amongst Real's top defensive targets.

There could be another issue, with Romero said to be frustrated with Tottenham's lack of progress since his arrival from Atalanta - and he even accused the Tottenham board of being the reason for the club's struggles in the current season. Romero has only played in one Champions League campaign since his move to the capital and that is a concern for him - and sources believe that the only way to retain his services is by winning the Europa League, which could gain automatic entry to the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has three goals in 40 caps for Argentina.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have potentially been looking at replacements in the form of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Silva and Marc Guehi to name but a few - however, Romero's long-term future is key for now and the club will look to strike a deal in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

