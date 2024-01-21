Highlights Tottenham have been linked with Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori for a January transfer, adding potential competition for the starting XI.

Calafiori's impressive aerial skills have caught the attention of clubs, but a move to Spurs might hinder his progress.

Despite signing Dragusin, Spurs could still be in the market for a defender in the summer, with Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth as a potential target.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team could make a late player to secure his signature.

Postecoglou has faced a significant shortage of options at centre-back this season, primarily stemming from Micky van de Ven's prolonged absence due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several months. Additionally, Cristian Romero's frequent suspensions and injuries have left him unavailable for extended periods, forcing Postecoglou to resort to makeshift combinations, such as utilising the likes of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in the heart of the defence.

Spurs acted fast in the January window by bringing in Genoa centre-back Radu Drasguin, but their business in the winter might not be over just yet. The north London outfit are now being linked with a move for Calafiori, but there's also a chance they delay any defensive reinforcements until the summer transfer window.

Spurs monitoring Riccardo Calafiori

On top of signing Dragusin earlier in the month, Spurs also secured the signature of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who returns to the Premier League on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Both Dragusin and Werner will come in and provide immediate competition for the starting XI, with the latter already making his first start against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Now, attention could turn to finding up-and-coming talent for the future. As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are in talks with Club Brugge for talent Antonio Nusa and are now pushing to bring him to Hotspur Way.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Spurs have asked the question to Bologna regarding centre-back Calafiori. Despite being just 21 years old, the Rome-born star has already become a regular for the Serie A outfit, impressing when given the opportunity. With Dragusin arriving and van de Ven and Romero likely to be competing for a starting spot, Calafiori might find minutes hard to come by initially, but it could be a smart addition for the long term.

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna Stats - Serie A 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 (2) 7th Aerials Won Per Game 2.1 1st Pass Success Rate 90% 6th Tackles Per Game 1.5 5th Interceptions Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 6.74 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/01/2024

Calafiori has been described as an 'aerial monster' by aspiring data analyst Ben Mattinson, and it's no surprise that his performances are beginning to turn the heads of clubs around Europe considering the level he is showing at such a young age. A move to Spurs might hamper his progress in the early stages of his tenure, so the north London club could potentially consider sending him back on loan to Bologna for the remainder of the campaign.

Related Tottenham are 'looking' at a move for Ivan Toney Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but they are facing plenty of competition for his signature.

Dean Jones - Calafiori fits profile Spurs want

Jones has suggested that Calafiori fits the profile of player that Spurs are hoping to bring in in terms of emerging talent. The journalist adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Daniel Levy makes a move to sign him late in the window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The intent has been on moving players on and that has gone brilliantly over the past couple of weeks, and there are a couple of situations still being dealt with this weekend. It’s interesting because it is going to allow Spurs some room to manoeuvre in the final week of the window and we all know they have a tradition of liking a late deal. Calafiori has a profile that would fit with what we have been told to expect from Spurs in terms of emerging talent over the course of this year and it would not surprise me if they look to advance that."

Ange Postecoglou has alternative targets

It's clear to see that Spurs remain in the market for a defender even with Dragusin through the door. Eric Dier also departed earlier in the window, while Ashley Phillips joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season. Postecoglou likely has enough options for the next few months, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them add another body in defence in the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are interested in signing Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to depart on a free. However, the Lilywhites could face plenty of competition to secure his signature, with Juventus and AC Milan also keen.