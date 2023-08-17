Tottenham Hotspur have to adapt to life without Harry Kane, and journalist Paul Brown has made an interesting claim about Richarlison and Ivan Toney, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Whether they find a solution internally or look to bring in a new striker remains to be seen, but Toney could be an option.

Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich earlier this month, leaving Ange Postecoglou's side significantly weaker considering the impact he's made in a Spurs shirt.

The England international scored 280 goals in 435 games whilst also providing 64 assists for the north London club, as per Transfermarkt.

In Spurs' opening Premier League game against Brentford, Postecoglou opted to give Richarlison a start through the middle, but the Brazilian has struggled during his time at Hotspur Way.

Even with Kane, the capital club finished outside the European places last season, so it could be difficult for them to climb the table without him in their side.

Signing a high-profile striker to replace Kane could be the plan for Spurs, and according to The Athletic, a move for Brentford striker Toney has been discussed internally.

However, Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, ruling him out until January.

Now, journalist Brown has discussed the prospect of Toney making a move to Spurs during the summer transfer window.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Toney?

Brown has suggested that bringing in Toney to compete with Richarlison or even play up top with the former Everton man could be exciting for Spurs.

However, the journalist adds that there are question marks regarding whether Toney, who is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, will be fit and ready to return to action and have an immediate impact in January.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If he was to come back the same player he was before the ban, it would be a good bit of business for Spurs. There is just that uncertainty about whether he will still be the same player.

"Will it have affected him mentally? How fit will he be from not playing very much? Will it take him time to get back up to speed? There are a lot of question marks there to ask about Toney.

"In theory, it could be a really interesting signing for Spurs and I think Toney and Richarlison competing with each other or even playing alongside each other at times would be quite exciting potentially for Spurs."

Who else could Tottenham sign up front?

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Spurs have already started talks to sign Gent striker Gift Orban.

The Nigerian forward has scored 44 goals in 49 senior appearances for the Belgian club.

Reports in Italy have also claimed that Spurs could make a surprise move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

You'd imagine the Gunners would need a lot of convincing to allow one of their young players to make the short trip across north London to join their rivals.