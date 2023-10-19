Highlights Despite speculation, Tottenham Hotspur may prioritize signing a defender in the upcoming January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

The hefty fee paid for forward Richarlison could be a reason why Spurs won't make a big investment in attacking options again.

Richarlison's versatility as a squad player might be valued by manager Ange Postecoglou, but an upgrade in the center-forward position is still desired in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur could be looking to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the internal feeling about what position Ange Postecoglou's side will prioritise, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

There has been plenty of talk that Spurs will look to target a striker in the upcoming window, but Jones has suggested otherwise. The hefty fee the north London club paid for Richarlison could be a key factor, as it might not make business sense to spend big in attack once again. Despite their impressive start to the season, Spurs may need further signings to stay in the fight for the Premier League title.

Spurs may need to persist with Richarlison

Richarlison made the move to Hotspur Way last summer for a fee of £60m from fellow Premier League side Everton, per Sky Sports. The Brazilian forward played a crucial role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation, but then wanted to fulfil his dream of playing in the Champions League. However, it's not quite worked out for him since his move to north London, as he's struggled to find the back of the net regularly in a Spurs shirt.

The 26-year-old's versatility may have been a key reason for Daniel Levy to dip into his pocket and sign Richarlison, however, with the former Watford forward capable of playing all across the front three. As a result, he could still be a useful squad player for Postecoglou and they're unlikely to sell him, but they may be looking for an upgrade in the centre-forward position in the near future.

Richarlison - Career Stats Centre-Forward Left-Winger Right-Winger Appearances 117 104 46 Goals 31 34 10 Assists 10 20 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

After paying £60m just over a year ago for Richarlison and considering his lack of impact, Spurs are likely to struggle to make even near the figure they forked out for him. As a result, persisting with him may be the only way forward. Richarlison has shown signs of improvement this season under Postecoglou, with journalist Paul Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that he looked close to being back to his best at the beginning of October.

Spurs are yet to properly replace Harry Kane who departed in the summer transfer window to join Bayern Munich, so some supporters may hope that Postecoglou and his recruitment team will look to sign a new number nine in the not-so-distant future. However, the club may have other priorities, with Postecoglou getting a tune out of his current crop of attackers this season, with Spurs sitting at the top of the Premier League.

Jones has suggested that the noises he is hearing are that the north London club will prioritise bringing in a defender when the winter window opens for transfers in a few month's time. The journalist adds that he can only see a forward coming in if Richarlison leaves, but they will struggle to offload him for even half of what they paid for him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Tottenham have decisions to make in the January window and while most people expect their focus to be on signing a striker I don’t expect that to be the case - I think it will be the defence. They still want another centre back and the noises I hear suggest it will be the priority once we get to the end of the year, unless a random curveball has been thrown their way in terms of injury or suspension. The only way I see a forward coming in is if Richarlison leaves and there is a big problem around that happening: What is he worth now? At the moment he would struggle to attract anything like the £60million price-tag that Spurs met when he was signed from Everton. Realistically you would struggle to get much more than half that number given recent form and I just do not see Spurs - from a business perspective - doing such a deal."

Ange Postecoglou has his defensive targets ready for January

Spurs' recruitment team will be preparing for the January window to open, and it appears they already have centre-back targets lined up. Tottenham are reportedly ready to renew their interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after failing with a £20m offer in the summer, per Football.London.

The 25-year-old is a left-sided centre-back - a sought-after position in European football. Kelly is out of contract next summer, so Spurs could have an excellent chance of convincing the Cherries to part ways in January.