Highlights Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Ivan Toney from Brentford, but a deal may prove difficult this summer

The striker won't be available until January due to an eight-month ban

There could be a u-turn on Davinson Sanchez's future, while Richarlison's role in Spurs' starting XI is also in the spotlight.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed a potential sticking point in the deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested by Paul Brown that Davinson Sanchez's future may pan out differently to what Ange Postecoglou expected, while a claim has been made about Richarlison's role in Tottenham's starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Ivan Toney

According to The Athletic, a move for Toney has been discussed internally by Spurs during the transfer window.

The England international, although an excellent striker, is unable to play professional football until January, after receiving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Spurs will be keen to get a new number nine through the door in the coming weeks, and unfortunately, Toney wouldn’t be able to make an immediate impact at Hotspur Way.

After receiving £100m for Kane from Bayern Munich, as per Sky Sports, Spurs certainly have the financial power to tempt Brentford into parting ways with their forward.

However, it could make more sense for the north London club to invest in a ready-made striker before the window slams shut in September.

As a long-term investment, Toney could be a smart addition to Postecoglou's side, but there will, of course, be concerns due to him being unable to feature for the first half of the season.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has even proposed that Toney would cost any interested party £100m.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Spurs’ chances of landing Toney this summer.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Toney?

Jones has suggested that Spurs have started to explore the possibility of signing Toney from Brentford.

The journalist adds that Brentford could easily price Toney out of a move, considering how highly they value him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Toney is a deal that they have started to explore, but that will come down to how realistic Brentford are in terms of what his value is. It seems they might price him out of a move like this.

“So, there’s no particular optimism at this stage for Tottenham making much headway with that. If they were to look for another forward, they’ve been linked with Romelu Lukaku, but I’m very sceptical about that. I don’t think that’s something that is going to happen.”

Davinson Sanchez could be rejuvenated under Ange Postecoglou

The Colombian defender was gifted an opportunity to prove himself at the weekend against Brentford after Cristian Romero suffered an injury in the first-half.

Eric Dier, another defensive option for Spurs, failed to even make the match day squad, so Sanchez may have worked himself up the pecking order at Hotspur Way.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time recently in a Spurs shirt and started just eight Premier League games last season, playing a total of 858 minutes.

With new boss Postecoglou seemingly fancying him over some of his other options at the back, we could see him become more of a regular this term.

It's certainly a different story to what was expected during pre-season, with the Australian manager confirming Sanchez was considering his future.

He said: "It's fair to say that there are a number of players with us, including Davinson, who are exploring options about their future. I'm waiting for any uncertainty before I deal with that at the moment. He’s in great condition."

Journalist Paul Brown has now suggested that Sanchez could become a rejuvenated player under Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “If he sticks around and gets game time under the new manager, it’s entirely possible that he’s a totally rejuvenated player, we’ll see.

"A succession of Spurs managers haven’t felt able to put their whole faith in him, so it’s hard to see him suddenly becoming a regular under this one.

"But, if he doesn’t move on, he’s clearly going to get chances this season, so it will be interesting to see if he can push back into the team on a regular basis.”

Richarlison could get his chance this season

It’s been a difficult start to life at Hotspur Way for the former Everton forward, starting just 12 Premier League games in his first season, scoring once, as per FBref.

With the likes of Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, and Heung-min Son to compete with last term, it was never going to be easy for the Brazilian to become a guaranteed starter.

Due to Kane’s departure, Richarlison could be given more of an opportunity to impress, but his plans could be scuppered if the north London club look to reinvest in a new striker.

Richarlison flourished at Everton when balls were whipped into the box, using his aerial ability to get on the end of chances, which is where James Maddison could potentially help get the best out of him.

Now, journalist Brown has provided some insight into how Richarlison’s season could look under Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s very hard to say. Spurs were an interesting watch at the weekend. There did seem to be a bit of chemistry already developing between James Maddison and Richarlison.

"It does look like Postecoglou will give Richarlison the chance to stake a claim there at centre-forward, which is interesting and probably deserved.

"I don’t suppose you could say he’s been that patient after his comments last season, but he has been there a while and not been given much of a chance. I think he does get a chance over the next few weeks now.”

What’s next for Tottenham?

Spurs could look to step up their pursuit of signing a striker this summer before the window closes.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gent striker Gift Orban is a target for the Premier League side, and a development is expected over the next few days.

Spurs are hoping to pay slightly less than the £26m asking price currently being quoted.

Brown has previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been denied by Spurs, with the club looking in a different direction.

Whether Richarlison, Toney, or Orban will be leading the line for Spurs this season, the supporters will be hoping for a swift conclusion.