Tottenham Hotspur have identified Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a potential long-term successor for Antonio Conte, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have endured a difficult campaign both domestically and in Europe and could turn to the highly-rated 38-year-old tactician in an attempt to transform their fortunes on the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news – Ruben Amorim

According to The Times, the Tottenham hierarchy have sounded out Amorim as an alternative option to first-choice candidate Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s claimed that the north London outfit have made ‘initial contact’ with the Portuguese head coach as they look to fill the vacancy in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout.

Meanwhile, The Guardian have stated that Tottenham are ‘considering whether to make an approach’ for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has guided the Rotterdam outfit to their first Eredivisie title in six years this term, catching the attention of several top clubs from across the continent.

Chairman Daniel Levy has seemingly narrowed his search down to three key candidates, and Amorim is firmly in the sunning for the Tottenham job alongside Nagelsmann and Slot.

What has Galetti said about Amorim?

Galetti has also told GMS that Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti is on Levy’s radar and that he and Amorim could be good fits for the capital club.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Ruben Amorim, together with Luciano Spalletti, as we have seen, is fully in the race for the Spurs job.

“The current sporting manager in terms of the idea of play and tactical model would be seen as a choice of continuity compared to today.”

Would Amorim be a good choice for Spurs?

Amorim has excelled since taking the reigns at the Jose Alvalade Stadium back in March 2020, claiming one league title, two League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup.

In his 161 games in charge to date, Amorim has won 108, drawn 24, and lost 29, achieving an impressive points-per-game ratio of 2.16.

Moving from Sporting to Spurs would be a significant step up for the talented coach, but he has shone so far in the early stages of his promising career.

Only time will tell who leads Tottenham out next term, and it will surely be imperative for Levy to make the right decision given the current pressure on his shoulders.