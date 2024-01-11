Highlights Tottenham Hotspur sign Radu Dragusin for over £25m, their main target this transfer window. A big boost for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the most expensive deal of the January transfer window so far, signing Radu Dragusin from Genoa on a deal worth just over £25m. The defender was the club's main target this month, and they've already delivered for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have had a decent start to life under the Australian coach, but a number of injuries to some key personnel within the squad threatened to derail their campaign. Postecoglou was open and honest about his desire for the club to recruit in January, and it's safe to say they've done that so far.

Dragusin has been a stand-out player for Genoa

He caught the eye of several top sides

Dragusin has been a solid player for Genoa, and Tottenham weren't the only team keen on bringing him in, with Bayern Munich also tempted by the 21-year-old. He chose Tottenham, though, and he's become the most expensive bit of business conducted in January so far. Interestingly, while he's heading to the Premier League, Djed Spence is heading in the opposite direction, joining Genoa on loan with an option to buy.

In Genoa's return to the Serie A this season, the 21-year-old has been a standout performer for the club, appearing 22 times in all competitions. He'll be a big loss to the Italian club, but a massive addition to the Spurs side. The centre-back has been handed the number six shirt and will provide incredible depth at the back alongside Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Radu Dragusin's 2023-24 per game statistics Tackles 0.8 Interceptions 1.1 Clearances 4.6 Blocks 0.6 Statistics per WhoScored.

Djed Spence has gone the other way

He has joined Genoa on loan

After impressing at Nottingham Forest a couple of years ago, Djed Spence joined Tottenham, but has never really found his feet at the club. He spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Leeds United in the Championship, but he was recalled this month and has now headed out to Italy and joined Genoa on loan.

The deal does have the option for the club to make the move permanent depending on how Spence gets on in the Serie A. He'd come fairly cheap too, with a clause of just £8.6m. His time at Spurs has been a disaster, and it's looking pretty certain that his future lies beyond the North London club. Regular games in the Italian top flight might be just what he needs.

For Tottenham, though, the January transfer window couldn't have gone much better so far. They came in with Dragusin as their number one target, they've landed him just 11 days into the transfer window, and they've also brought in a talented striker in Timo Werner. The club are addressing their weaknesses, and it's a very promising sign of their commitment to Postecoglou.