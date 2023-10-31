Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have made an incredible start under Ange Postecoglou and are in the title race.

The club needs to strengthen its squad in January to maintain their charge and have a chance at winning the Premier League.

Potential signings include Cheick Doucoure, Serhou Guirassy, Pedro Goncalves, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Nico Williams.

Tottenham Hotspur have got off to an unbelievable start to life under Ange Postecoglou's regime. The Australian manager took charge of the club in the summer, and they've been brilliant in the Premier League so far. Long gone are the concerns about how the team would fare without Harry Kane, and instead, they've actually improved without the talismanic striker.

Their early season form has thrust them into the title race and while there are many who doubt the club's capabilities to maintain that charge all year long, they aren't too far off actually going all the way. Sure, as things stand, they'll likely fall away as the season progresses, but with the January transfer window on the horizon, there are a few things they can do in the market that could push them over the edge and see them go all the way.

As things stand, the squad has done a brilliant job so far, but there are a few players that Spurs need to bring in if they're to actually emerge with the Premier League trophy come May, and we're here to identify those for you now. So, without further ado, here are five signings that could fire Tottenham to the Premier League title.

5 Cheick Doucoure

Yves Bissouma has been immense for Tottenham over the last 12 months, but his injury record hasn't been too encouraging. Throughout his career, he's played more than 30 league games in a season just once, highlighting his inability to stay healthy. This inevitably means that there are going to be large portions of this season where Postecoglou is forced to play without his impressive midfielder and as such, they'd be wise to recruit another top, top player who would fill that hole quite nicely.

That's Cheick Doucoure too, who has been electric for Crystal Palace since his arrival at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2022. The midfielder was fantastic in his debut campaign with the Eagles, winning the club's Player of the Year award, and he has been influential in helping to transform their midfield.

The 23-year-old is a very similar type of player to Bissouma, with the duo having very similar blocking, tackling and intercepting numbers so far this year. In terms of a like-for-like replacement for Bissouma when he's out injured, you can't get much better than the Palace man. Considering his age, he'd also offer a long-term replacement for the former Brighton man if it ever came down to it.

4 Serhou Guirassy

Following the sale of Kane this summer, Son Heung-min moved into the lead striker role for Spurs and has done a sensational job. The South Korean has scored seven goals in his first nine league games of the season and has more than proven that he's capable of leading the front lines for Postecoglou's side.

The issue is, that he will almost certainly need help, and looking at the current squad, it's hard to see where he'll be receiving it from. As things stand, Spurs don't really have another genuine striker who is capable of hitting the back of the net on a consistent basis. Richarlison has played down the middle in the past, but he's never been prolific at the club, so it they're to go all the way in the title race this season, they'll need to recruit a striker to alleviate some of the workload from Son and Serhou Guirassy is the perfect candidate for that.

The VfB Stuttgart man has been scoring at an astonishing rate so far this season, with 14 goals in his first eight league games in the Bundesliga - even more than Kane has managed - and he'd be a tremendous addition to the Spurs squad. With a release clause of around £15m, and Tottenham already interested in his services, this would be a cheap, ideal move, and it feels like one that makes almost too much sense. If he's half the scorer in England that he is in Germany, he'll still be a tremendous addition and would add some serious depth up front for Postecoglou's men, something they're almost certainly going to need this year.

3 Pedro Goncalves

James Maddison has a very strong case to be the best signing of the year so far after his move to Spurs in the summer. The Englishman joined Postecoglou's side from Leicester City following the Foxes' relegation, and he's been a force to be reckoned with so far. Few players have had quite the impact he has creatively in the Premier League this year, and he's already managed to chalk up eight goal contributions.

We're already seeing an incredible partnership between Maddison and Son. The South Korean is playing directly in front of the new boy, who occupies the attacking midfield role, and they've linked up numerous times already to very successful results. If Maddison can stay healthy, there's no telling how far they can go. That's the issue, though. Throughout his career, the Englishman has consistently struggled to keep fit and there are almost always periods of a season where he's unavailable.

Similarly to Bissouma, that will harm Spurs' chances, so the club would be wise to recruit an attacking midfielder who can provide cover for Maddison throughout the season when he's injured, but also come into the team and make a positive impact in numerous instances. Pedro Goncalves could be that guy. The Sporting CP man has proven in the past that he can be a dynamic presence going forward and his track record influencing things makes him an easy candidate to come in and take the reigns from Maddison whenever he's out.

This season, the Portuguese star has four goal contributions but has started just half of his team's games, an indication that he's effective coming off of the bench and that's likely the role he'd play at Tottenham, so it's very encouraging. He might be a little pricey admittedly, but if Spurs want to go all the way and claim their first Premier League trophy, they've got to be willing to splash the cash a little and this is the man they should do that one.

2 Tosin Adarabioyo

Having previously been linked to Spurs in the summer, a move for Tosin Adarabioyo once the January transfer window opens makes a tonne of sense for both parties and would be a very smart move. The Fulham defender hasn't had the best of times at Craven Cottage this season, with first-team opportunities very limited so far. He's currently out with a fairly long-term injury but should be healthy again once the transfer window opens and Spurs would be wise to swoop in for him.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have both been tremendous at the back for Tottenham and not since the days of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have they had a dynamic duo in the heart of their defence as impressive as these two. The only issue is that beyond the starting lineup, there is very little depth at the club, and it's pretty clear how little Postecoglou rates Eric Dier.

He'll need defensive reinforcements to call upon as the title race continues and as things stand, there will be a major drop-off in quality if either of their two starting centre-backs is forced to miss time. Adarabioyo would offer solid depth and while he'll likely never be a starter in the team, he'll be more than serviceable enough to provide cover for their stars. He wouldn't cost much at all, so it would be a very low-risk move, but the potential rewards could be quite significant.

1 Nico Williams

Capable of playing as either a right-winger or a left-winger, Nico Williams would not only add incredible depth on the flanks for Spurs, but he also has the potential of actually taking control of one of the starting positions and making it his own. The 21-year-old has been superb for Athletic Bilbao over the last few seasons and there are few players that possess the level of blistering pace that he has in his locker.

Highly touted by numerous big clubs across Europe, Williams' contract with the Spanish side actually expires in the summer and with no extension in sight, he could be available for quite a bargain in January. Of course, Spurs could open contract discussions about potentially signing him next summer on a free transfer instead if they're prepared to wait, but if they want to remain in the title race, they'd be wise to bring him into the fold sooner rather than later.

There are obviously several impressive forward talents at the North London side already, but Williams has the potential to not only add vital cover in the short-term but become a huge star for the team in the long term and that's why signing him on a cheaper than usual deal in January feels like an absolute no-brainer to us.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the five players we think Spurs need to sign in order to maintain their title charge, actually get over the line and win the whole thing in May.

Player Position Current Team Cheick Doucoure CM Crystal Palace Serhou Guirassy ST VfB Stuttgart Pedro Goncalves AM Sporting CP Tosin Adarabioyo CB Fulham Nico Williams RW/LW Athletic Bilbao

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt