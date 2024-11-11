Tottenham Hotspur sent officials to watch Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen in action against Aston Villa in the Champions League last week, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Ange Postecoglou's side have regularly looked to improve their attacking options in the last few transfer windows, with the likes of Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke arriving through the door. The north London outfit lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich back in 2023, and they've been looking to find the right formula in their forward line ever since.

Tottenham don't appear ready to stop there and are still in the market for more attacking talent, perhaps long-term succession-planning with Heung-min Son reaching the latter stages of his career. We've previously reported that Tottenham are looking to trigger a 12-month extension in Son's contract instead of offering him a lucrative new deal.

Tottenham Officials Watch Skov Olsen

He played 72 minutes against Aston Villa

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that officials from top clubs were in Bruges to watch Skov Olsen in action against Aston Villa in the Champions League last week. Tottenham, Sevilla, and AC Milan were among the clubs to have representatives in attendance for the 24-year-old.

Andreas Skov Olsen's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Brennan Johnson Andreas Skov Olsen Brennan Johnson Shot-creating actions 5.31 2.24 Shots 3.49 3.43 Key passes 1.74 0.94 Shots on target 1.40 0.94 Goals 0.42 0.58 Assists 0.12 0.00

Skov Olsen, described as a 'deadly' attacker, played for 72 minutes in the game, lining up on the right-hand side of attack for Club Brugge. It perhaps wasn't Skov Olsen's most impressive performance of the campaign, but he's shown enough this season for top clubs to be monitoring his progress.

There is growing belief that the Danish international will get a big move in 2025 after a strong stint with his current club since joining them back in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andreas Skov Olsen has registered 30 shots and 15 key passes during the early stages of the Jupiler Pro League season

Spurs are Skov Olsen's Best Chance of PL Move

They are scouting players aged 20-25

GIVEMESPORT understands that Skov Olsen's best chance of a Premier League is with Tottenham as it stands. The north London outfit are currently monitoring various players aged between 20 and 25 for a future role in the wide areas of their attack.

Spurs will need a long-term plan for when Son, who they heavily rely upon in attack, decides to move on. At the age of 32, he's not going to be around forever, so finding a player between the age of 20 and 25 who has the potential to grow into someone of a similar calibre would be a smart move.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored - correct as of 11/11/2024