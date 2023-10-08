Highlights Son Heung-min has displayed genuine class in a wholesome moment after Tottenham's match, further solidifying his reputation as one of football's kindest and most respectful players.

Son has stepped up and thrived in Harry Kane's absence, filling his position in a more central role and scoring six league goals in his first seven Premier League games this season.

Son's respectful act of gently placing the microphone down after his interview demonstrates his class and respect, making him a beloved figure in football and a brilliant role model on and off the pitch.

A wholesome moment from Son Heung-min following Tottenham Hotspur's match against Luton Town on Saturday has gone viral after the forward displayed some genuine class. He's already recognised as one of the kindest and most respectful players in football, and the moment will only fuel that reputation.

Having just beaten Luton in the Premier League, he came out and conducted an interview with the TNT Sports team. Standing with Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Lynsey Hipgrave. Son and his Spurs team have been playing exceptionally well this year and currently sit top of the league after a wonderful start to life under Ange Postecoglou. The South Korean is having an incredible season too.

How has Son Heung-min does as Harry Kane's replacement?

This summer, Spurs icon Harry Kane finally left the club as he joined Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He'd been the club's star man for years and left as their all-time leading goal scorer, so his decision to go left a huge hole in the front line. Fans immediately began speculating about who would replace the star and what big striker the club would bring in for him.

Instead, they turned to someone already in the team and moved Son from the wing into a more central role, filling Kane's position. He's done an absolutely brilliant job so far as well. The 31-year-old is thriving in his new position and has scored six league goals in his first seven Premier League games this season. Under Postecoglou, Son and his teammates have all taken their game to a whole new level and the future looks very bright under the Australian's stewardship.

Son has been incredible for eight years now since he moved to England, scoring over 100 goals for Tottenham and with a legacy like his, you'd be forgiven for expecting him to have developed a bit of an ego like so many other top stars have over the years, but instead, he's as classy and as respectful as they come, as his interview on Saturday proved.

What did Son Heung-min do after his interview with TNT Sports?

After beating Luton, Son conducted an interview with Hipgrave, Crouch and Ferdinand, but it was what he did at the end that went viral on social media. After wrapping up his conversation with the three, the South Korean placed his microphone down on the table before leaving but did so in about as respectful a manner as you could wish to expect from someone.

READ MORE: Ranking the 7 best Tottenham managers in the Premier League era

He gently lowered it onto the table with such care, clearly showing his respect for the team and their belongings. It's such a small moment in the grand scheme of things, but it's just another example of the classy man that Son actually is. Treating someone else's belongings with respect is unfortunately not as common as we'd like to believe, but he certainly does so, and the entire team thought so too.

As he left, Ferdinand simply said: "What a guy, huh?" It's almost impossible to dislike Son and the moment was shared online, quickly going viral. The present Hipgrave also commented on the moment afterwards, saying: "One of the loveliest guys in football. A class act and brilliant role model on and off the pitch." Check out the table below to see how Son's Spurs tenure has shaped up over the years.