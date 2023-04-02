Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min will be 'back to his best' next season following a stop-start 2022/23 campaign, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The £192k-a-week man has been a mainstay once again in North London and will hope to play a key part in Spurs' top-four push between now and the end of next term.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Son Heung-min

Change has been in the wind surrounding the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium recently. The Lilywhites recently announced that they have parted ways with Italian coach Antonio Conte by mutual consent, as per The Independent.

Assistant manager Cristian Stellini will take over until the end of 2022/23, with Son expected to be a key player in Spurs' hunt for a Champions League spot in the coming months.

The South Korea international is currently on international duty and scored two stunning goals for his nation in a 2-2 draw with Colombia, in a match that was coincidentally Tottenham Hotspur legend Jurgen Klinsmann's first game in charge of the Tigers.

Son has also been in good form at club level recently, registering a goal and an assist in his last two Premier League outings against Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

What has Paul Brown said about Son Heung-min?

Journalist Brown thinks Son will be 'back to his best' next campaign in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey.

Brown told GMS: "It's been quite a gruelling campaign for him because he had to go to the World Cup, not entirely right. The team has changed around him a little bit, but I still think you'll see a different Son Heung-min next season. If he can stay clear of injury, I think there's no reason to suspect that he won't be back to his best at some point."

What are Son Heung-min's stats this season?

Son has still put up some fairly impressive numbers in 2022/23, netting ten goals and claiming four assists from 37 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also note that the 30-year-old has performed 112 shot-creating actions this term, showing his ability to be a constant source of attacking inspiration for the Lilywhites.

Form is temporary, class is permanent and Son is one of the best around when he's in form. At the same time, his positive exploits on international duty will encourage Spurs fans that he has plenty more to give in their chase for top-four football and subsequent Champions League qualification.