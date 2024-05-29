Highlights Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have a long list of chants which are used throughout matches.

Players such as Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur all have personalised chants.

Anthems such as "Come on you Spurs" and "Glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur" showcase the unwavering fan support and pride in the club's legacy.

Tottenham Hotspur have a rich and deep history. Despite what opposition fans may suggest, they have won trophies - in England and European competitions - which has seen them become one of the biggest clubs in the country. Naturally, this has led to their fanbase being one of the best in the nation as well.

On a matchday, the walk down Tottenham High Road sees you immersed in the reality of being a Spurs fan. Chats about who will play, thoughts on the manager and dreams of a first trophy since 2008. Thousands walk all the way from Seven Sisters tube station, which always seems longer than it should be at over 30 minutes.

Against the best teams, particularly in the capital derbies against Arsenal and Chelsea, the chants will start on that walk and end well after the post-match scenes if they win. "We are Tottenham," they often sing, but that's not the only voice which can be heard. We have outlined every major chant currently sung by the north London team.

He's The Reason

Rodrigo Bentancur joined Tottenham in January 2022 from Juventus. Expectations were low, but the Uruguayan quickly adapted to life in London. Despite an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of 2023, he is still a key part of Ange Postecoglou's fans — and naturally loved by the fanbase. His chant, outlined below, was created as Spurs attempted to qualify for the Champions League in 2022. They did, pipping rivals Arsenal in the process, and the chant has stuck ever since, even if a place in Europe's premier club competition on Wednesday nights has not.

Lyrics:

"He's the reason,

"We're playing on Wednesday next season,

"He came with his mate from Sweden,

"He's Bentancur."

Gimme, Gimme, Gimme a Ginger From Sweden

Dejan Kulusevski joined Spurs in the same transformative January 2022 window as Bentancur. In doing so, he quickly became known as one of the best winter signings in Premier League history. For the first four months, he was unstoppable, registering a combined 13 goals and assists in his first 18 league games alongside Harry Kane. Kulusevski's lethal left foot caused problems time and time again, whilst he could always place a dangerous cross into the box. It's not been as successful since then, but the Sweden international is still loved. The 1979 hit 'Gimme, Gimme, Gimme' - released by another Swedish sensation across the world, ABBA - has been adapted for Tottenham's red-haired winger and is sung home and away.

Lyrics:

"There’s not a soul out there,

"No one to hear my prayers,

"Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden,

"He came from Juventus,

"And he plays on the wing,

"Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden,

"Number 21,

"His name is Kulusevski."

Nice One Sonny

Continuing the trend of player chants, Son Heung-min, one of the greatest strikers in Spurs' history, has one of the most recognisable chants there is. It's sung after every goal he scores — and when he naturally scores nearly 20 every season, it's quite hard to forget it. The South Korean is a club legend in north London, so it's only fair he has his own chant to go alongside him - even if Tottenham fans have repurposed an old song which was used to serenade the club's former left-back Cyril Knowles in the 1970s. It is unclear how much longer 'Sonny' will remain at the club, but he is still dangerous on his day.

Lyrics:

"Nice one Sonny,

"Nice one Son,

"Nice one Sonny,

"Let's have another one.​​​"

He's One of Our Own

Harry Kane, one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in the search for trophies. It's what he's been craving all his career — and it meant his iconic chant was retired by the Spurs faithful. However, it was such a simple song that they have used it for other players since. The idea of "he's one of our own" simply suggests that they are from the academy. Currently, Oliver Skipp is the most high-profile homegrown first-team player and qualifies for it, whilst the club waits for several graduates to step up. Kane may have left, but the chant lives on in a different form.

Lyrics:

"He's one of our own,

"He's one of our own,

"Harry Kane, he's one of our own."

Micky van de Ven, Van de Ven, Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. His pace, determination and strength are frightening as he provides his side with a backup defensive plan alongside their high press. When he missed over two months of the 2023/24 season due to injury, it was noticeable — and that only made the love between the fans and the Dutchman stronger. He was named as the club's Player of the Season in May 2024 after his debut campaign, and his chant - which borrows the fittingly vibrant and upbeat tune from 'Give It Up' by KC & The Sunshine Band - has only grown in volume since joining.

Lyrics:

"Na na na na na na na na,

"Micky van de Ven, van de Ven,

"Micky van de Ven."

We're the Park Lane Tottenham

Tottenham left their old ground, White Hart Lane, in 2017. It was one of the most iconic stadiums in the country, with all four walls closing in on the opposition to provide a home advantage. During its best years, the areas of the stadium known as 'Park Lane' and 'Shelf End' would never stop chanting, particularly to one another with their famous song. Back and forth it would go, creating a sense of unity as the battles on the pitch ensued. It is still sung in the new stadium, although not with the same gusto.

Lyrics:

"We're the Park Lane,

"We're the Park Lane,

"We're the Park Lane Tottenham,

"We're the Shelf Side,

"We're the Shelf Side,

"We're the Shelf Side Tottenham."

We Love You Tottenham

From one chant which requires a lot of thinking, to another which might be the simplest song going. Tottenham can quickly create one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League when everyone is united. Unfortunately, though, that's rare, but when "We love you Tottenham" begins, there are not many better sounds in the world. Everyone knows the words, even if they're not a Spurs fan, allowing all four walls of their modern stadium to join in.

Lyrics:

"We love you Tottenham, we do,

"We love you Tottenham, we do,

"We love you Tottenham, we do,

"Oh, Tottenham we love you."

Can't Smile Without You

There was a spell in 2022 and 2023 when Barry Manilow's 'Can't Smile Without You' was used as Tottenham's pre-match song. On paper, it's one of the best options around, but thousands of fans struggled to remember the words, which saw it ditched eventually. However, away from home, the Spurs fanbase have kept the song alive — and it epitomises what it means to support the club.

Lyrics:

"You know I can't smile without you, Tottenham,

"I can't smile without you,

"I can't laugh and I can't sing,

"I'm finding it hard to do anything,

"You see I feel sad when you're sad, Tottenham,

"I feel glad when you're glad,

"If you only knew what I'm going through,

"I just can't smile without you."

Spurs are on Their Way to Wembley

Obviously, Tottenham's men's team don't get to Wembley very regularly. They last made the trip in 2021 as they failed to add their name to the list of EFL Cup winners with a narrow final defeat to Manchester City. Before then, their previous visit was when they played at the so-called 'Home of Football' temporarily as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was built. However, in the 1980s and 1990s, it was a regular occurrence. This song was created to celebrate the 1981 FA Cup final which the iconic Ricky Villa lit up.

Lyrics:

"Spurs are on their way to Wembley,

"Tottenham's going to do it again,

"They can't stop 'em,

"The boys from Tottenham,

"The boys from White Hart Lane,

"Spurs are on their way to Wembley,

"The Kings are claiming their crown,

"Everybody will be singing,

"When the Spurs go marching home."

A Grand Old Team

"A grand old team" is another chant that is being partially phased out at Spurs as the matchday experience changes, meaning it is far more common during away matches than it is in N17. However, at full belt, it creates a sea of music. With a sense of unity and passion, it epitomises the logic behind the love for Spurs by their fans.

Lyrics:

"It’s a grand old team to play for,

"It’s a grand old team to see,

"And if you know your history,

"It’s enough to make your heart go whoo-oh-oh.

"We don’t care what the other teams say,

"What the hell do we care?

"For we only know that there’s gonna be a show,

"And the Tottenham Hotspur will be there."

Come on You Spurs

In recent years, Spurs have gone 1-0 down at home regularly. Even under Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites had a reputation for conceding early on before eventually fighting back. It might not seem like it, but "Come on you Spurs" played a major part in those comebacks. It's sung consistently when the side either goes 1-0 down or gets a set piece in a dangerous position. The players hear it, understand it is a key moment, and always look to score. With it being sung by everyone in the stadium, it can create a cacophony of noise.

Lyrics:

"Come on you Spurs!

"Come on you Spurs!

"Come on you Spurs!"

Oh When the Spurs

In a similar chant to "Come on You Spurs", "Oh When the Spurs" creates a sense of unity whenever it is sung. The chant is not one sung consistently throughout a match, but it is used to foreshadow what is expected of the fans at every match. Beginning from the 2023/24 season, it is played as the sides walk out, helped by a musician starting it on a trumpet. The tune and most of the lyrics are taken from the religious hymn "When the Saints go Marching in", which has existed in some form since the start of the 20th century. Tottenham swapped out 'saints' for 'Spurs' around the 1960s when Bill Nicholson's all-conquering vintage won the league and cup double.

Lyrics:

"Oh, when the Spurs, go marching in,

"Oh, when the Spurs, go marching in,

"I wanna be in that number,

"Oh, when the Spurs go marching in."

Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's most famous anthem has been the background noise for several iconic matches over the years. It epitomises the idea of fans' pride in the club, knowing that even though they don't win trophies often, they still wouldn't change it for the world. It even uses a dig at capital rivals Arsenal by stating "the pride of north London".

Lyrics:

"Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur, (x3)

"And the Spurs go marching on,

"Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen, (x3)

"And the Spurs go marching on,

"The pride of North London, we're the kings of White Hart Lane, (x3)

"And the Spurs go marching on,

"Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game, (x3)

"To watch the Spurs go marching on."