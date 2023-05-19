Tottenham Hotspur's sporting director search could be 'further down the line' than we realise, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The north London club are without a permanent manager or sporting director at the moment, as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Fabio Paratici left Spurs last month after his appeal against an Italian Football Federation ban was unsuccessful, the club confirmed in a statement.

With the Italian now departed, Daniel Levy will be searching for his successor, as well as trying to find a new manager.

Antonio Conte was sacked earlier in the season, with Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini both taking up spells as interim boss.

However, neither have had a wealth of success in their short periods with the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Tim Steidten has confirmed he has an offer from the Premier League, with Spurs reportedly interested.

The 44-year-old is open to a move to England, the report adds, after leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

“Germany and England are definitely the two leagues that interest me the most,” Steidten said.

What has Jones said about Spurs?

Jones has suggested that the appointment of a new sporting director could be further along the line than we think.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's definitely key to the managerial search. In talks, managers are going to be made aware of the situation and to be honest, this is probably further along the line than we actually realise right now.

"There's not really any point speaking to managers if you haven't got a strategy of what's going to be happening above them. The two things need to align.

"The manager needs to know what sort of control he's going to have, not just over the team, but over the club affairs."

What's next for Spurs?

The new sporting director, and manager, could face the difficult task of having to replace their talisman, Harry Kane.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kane was Manchester United's priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's certainly not the easiest of assignments, having to find a replacement for someone who has scored more goals for the club than anyone else in their history.

Unfortunately, it's now impossible for Spurs to finish in the Champions League places, but they must secure a spot in the Europa League at least, or it could go down as one of their worst seasons in recent history.