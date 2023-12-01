Highlights Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been impressed with Giovani Lo Celso's performances since his reintegration back into the team at Hotspur Way.

The Argentine midfielder has taken his opportunity following a glut of injuries and suspensions in the Spurs camp.

The Lilywhites are interested in bolstering their ranks during the 2024 winter transfer window and are targeting a winger that Postecoglou has worked with in his previous role as Celtic head coach.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been “pretty impressed” with the performances of Giovani Lo Celso at Hotspur Way, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT an early take on the midfielder’s future at the club.

Spurs have endured a disappointing downturn in form in recent weeks, having suffered three consecutive defeats, compounded with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa on 26th November.

Tottenham will feel they haven’t performed to a level to warrant zero points from a possible nine but will be eager to arrest the sudden decline in results sooner rather than later. The Lilywhites face the unenviable task of taking on champions and reigning treble holders Manchester City on 3rd December.

Tottenham's chaotic November

The last few weeks have proved tumultuous for Tottenham, who have endured absences through suspensions and injuries in their three recent clashes with Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. Spurs’ troubles began in their 6th November meeting with Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite taking a deserved early lead, Postecoglou’s side rode their luck, having seen the Blues have two goals disallowed following intervention from VAR before conceding a penalty, resulting in the dismissal and three-match suspension of Cristian Romero. The Blues equalised from the spot before Micky van de Ven suffered a severe hamstring injury, which could rule him out until the new year. Destiny Udogie’s second yellow card resulted in a nine-man Tottenham side succumbing to a 4-1 defeat.

A late 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 11th November meant that Spurs went into the season’s third international break on a low before sacrificing a one-goal lead at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been another victim of the club’s recent form and is expected to be out until February 2024 after suffering an ankle injury following a rash challenge from Villa right-back Matty Cash. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th November) that the Uruguay international’s injury is a “big blow” for Spurs.

However, injuries have afforded outcasts such as Lo Celso and Bryan Gil opportunities. Lo Celso impressed and scored Tottenham’s only goal against Aston Villa, whilst Gil was a constant thorn in the side of Unai Emery’s backline.

Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham Stats Appearances 89 Goals 9 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 13 All stats via Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Giovani Lo Celso

Jones believes that if there were ever an opportunity for Lo Celso to regain his place in the team, it would be during the club’s current injury predicament. The journalist has been informed that Postecoglou appears impressed with how the Argentine has adapted to the side. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If there would be a way back for Lo Celso, it would be now because of the squad depth being tested. He and Gil would get opportunities to show they could come into this side and make an impact. Again, Postecoglou is looking for characters to help show they can manage this period that Tottenham have got to wade their way through. They've got a really tough time coming up now. We're already looking at a team that has suffered three defeats. You're looking at a fixture at the weekend that will probably lead to four defeats in a row. That's tough, but Tottenham's performance level hasn't dipped off that far. From what I'm told, I think that Postecoglou has been pretty impressed by Lo Celso and how he's adapted.”

Tottenham transfer news

It’s been quite the turnaround for Lo Celso, who was reportedly being prepared for a winter transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in November. According to Football Insider, Spurs were prepared to listen to offers between the £15m-£20m region for the former Paris Saint-Germain star. However, Lo Celso’s return to the team and impressive showings may make the club reconsider that stance and find a place for him in Postecoglou’s squad.

Meanwhile, according to The Times, Tottenham are interested in signing Al-Ittihad winger Jota on loan until the end of the season, when the 2024 winter market opens in January. The report claims that Spurs are looking for short-term cover on the flanks, whilst the club’s priority is to acquire the services of a centre-back.

Jota played under Postecoglou during the duo’s time together at Celtic before the former Portugal U21 star joined Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m during the 2023 summer transfer window. The 24-year-old hasn’t appeared in the Saudi Pro League since the reigning champions’ 4-3 home defeat to league leaders Al Hilal in September. However, Jota has played in Al-Ittihad’s last three AFC Champions League fixtures and could find more fruitful opportunities under new manager Marcelo Gallardo.