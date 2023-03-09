Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte may doubt how much further he can take the Hotspur Way outfit, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season with no sign of an agreement being reached yet.

Tottenham contract news – Antonio Conte

As per 90min, Conte is not expected to commit his long-term future to Tottenham when his deal runs out in the summer, and it is assumed that the two parties will part ways at the campaign’s conclusion.

The Italian was appointed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021 and steered the Lilywhites to a fourth-placed finish last term, but has often faced criticism for what is perceived as an uninspiring brand of football.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that this could be Conte’s last season in north London, having had discussions with people in different roles around the club.

Brown thinks that the decision could lie in Conte’s hands if Spurs are to secure Champions League football for next season but is unconvinced that the former Chelsea head coach is sure of how far he can take the Premier League outfit.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Conte?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “If they do finish in the top four then that's a different situation.

“I think it then comes down to how much Conte himself thinks he still has unfinished business there and how much further he can take them.

“Because I think that is obviously in doubt in his mind. And also, it’s about what other offers he might get.”

What next for Tottenham and Conte?

In the immediate future, Tottenham and Conte welcome relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest to north London on Saturday, as they aim to recover from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish.

The following weekend, Spurs will travel to Southampton in what they hope will play out to be a similar tale to the 4-1 victory they enjoyed on the opening day of the season, before the squad takes a two-week break from Premier League action due to the international break.

It seems that Conte and Spurs are both resigned to the two parties going their separate ways at the end of the season and will be looking ahead to new challenges for the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

But for now, the former Juventus head coach will be aiming to put his all into what looks to be the final few months of his tenure at Tottenham and finish the Premier League season in a positive fashion.