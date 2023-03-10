Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte’s future at Hotspur Way has an “air of inevitability” about it as he looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spurs boss’ contract runs out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer.

Tottenham manager news – Antonio Conte

As per 90min, Conte is not expected to commit to a new deal with Tottenham and will therefore depart at the conclusion of the current campaign, with the club having to prepare potential managerial replacements.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail has reported that the Italian head coach has left staff demotivated and disillusioned at Hotspur Way and that life under the tutelage of the 53-year-old has been ‘difficult’ in recent times.

Brown has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the former Chelsea head coach may have doubts over how much further he could take the Lilywhites beyond this season and could be using this as a reason why he’s unsure about making any commitment to his future.

The journalist believes that if Conte achieves a top-four finish with Spurs, he will have achieved what he has been asked to do this season.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Conte?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It does seem to have a kind of air of inevitability about it that Conte won't be here next season for whatever reason.

“If you step back and look at the bigger picture, they are fourth and they are favourites to finish in the Champions League again.

“I think, despite everything that's gone wrong this season, that really would be an achievement for Conte.

“I think that's what he was asked to do and he would have achieved it if they can hang on to that fourth spot.”

What next for Tottenham and Conte?

If Conte does move on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, then you would imagine plans are already in place in regards to appointing his successor.

Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick has revealed that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in a return to north London, though Real Madrid are also interested in his services.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that ex-Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique would also be tempted in the Spurs post if it was offered to him in the summer.

Therefore, it looks as if the next few months will be the final weeks of Conte’s rein at Spurs, but there is no doubt that the club’s hunt for a new manager will be an exciting time for the Tottenham faithful.