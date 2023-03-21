Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte’s post-match comments following his side’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend were “staggering”, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spurs boss is now expected to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming days.

Tottenham manager news – Antonio Conte

According to journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham are set to part ways with Conte this week following the manager’s outburst in the wake of Spurs’ draw at Southampton.

The 53-year-old has flown back to Italy after he criticised his players in the wake of his side throwing away a late 3-1 lead in the Lilywhites’ 3-3 thriller at St. Mary’s, with the situation rated as “irretrievable” as chairman Daniel Levy contemplates his next move.

The former Chelsea boss branded his players as “selfish” in a post-match press conference, saying (via BBC Sport): "We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart.”

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Conte had reached “the point of no return” in north London, but that situation has accelerated following last weekend’s events

And the journalist has described the Spurs boss’ rant as a “journalist’s dream” and to hear that in a press conference was “unbelievable.”

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Conte?

When asked about Conte’s post-match comments, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s just staggering. It fits the nature of the person. It’s everything that we expected to be getting when they appointed him.

“But to hear it is unbelievable. It's a journalist's dream, no doubt about it. I've been there a few times when a manager starts going into one of these. You're trying not to smile because it's just perfect. You know you've got the back page.”

What next for Tottenham and Conte?

Conte looks set to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week, and Levy will have to get his next managerial appointment ready, even if this is just on an interim basis.

As per The Times, Spurs are seriously considering hiring Ryan Mason as caretaker manager heading into the final ten games of the campaign, with the Lilywhites hoping to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four and with it, qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be in contention to replace Conte at Hotspur Way, though isn’t convinced he will have the experience required to land the job.

A tumultuous few weeks are ahead at Tottenham and at the time of writing, it’s unclear who will be in the dugout come the Lilywhites’ clash with Everton on 3rd April.